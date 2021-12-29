More rain likely on New Year's Eve, cold air to blast area Saturday

A rainy New Year's Eve is forecast for the Tulsa area followed by a blast of cold air Saturday that will result in low temperatures in the mid-teens by Sunday morning, forecasters said.
A strong cold front is expected to move into northeast Oklahoma late Friday night and then cross all of eastern Oklahoma and northwest Arkansas by later Saturday morning. Temperatures will start falling by early Saturday morning north of Interstate 40 and begin falling during the morning and early afternoon farther south and east, the National Weather Service in Tulsa said.
"While there remains uncertainty, there is some chance of light wintry precipitation early Saturday. But the focus at the moment is the temperature change," forecasters said.
"If you have things outdoors that have been fine during the recent mild conditions, but may be impacted during a hard freeze, you should keep up with the latest forecast and prepare outdoor items like (disconnecting hoses from) faucets and (bringing in) plants for the cold front."
Thursday is expected to be mostly sunny with highs in the low 60s.
On Friday, there is a 50% chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon, a chance of showers and possibly a thunderstorm before midnight, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Chance of precipitation Friday night is 80%.
New Year's Day will be partly sunny, with a high near 37 and northwest wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.
Saturday night is forecast to be mostly cloudy, with a low around 17 in the Tulsa area, and north wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.
A gradual warming trend is expected into next week, forecasters said.