More rain likely on New Year's Eve, cold air to blast area Saturday

A rainy New Year's Eve is forecast for the Tulsa area followed by a blast of cold air Saturday that will result in low temperatures in the mid-teens by Sunday morning, forecasters said.

A strong cold front is expected to move into northeast Oklahoma late Friday night and then cross all of eastern Oklahoma and northwest Arkansas by later Saturday morning. Temperatures will start falling by early Saturday morning north of Interstate 40 and begin falling during the morning and early afternoon farther south and east, the National Weather Service in Tulsa said.

"While there remains uncertainty, there is some chance of light wintry precipitation early Saturday. But the focus at the moment is the temperature change," forecasters said.

"If you have things outdoors that have been fine during the recent mild conditions, but may be impacted during a hard freeze, you should keep up with the latest forecast and prepare outdoor items like (disconnecting hoses from) faucets and (bringing in) plants for the cold front."

Thursday is expected to be mostly sunny with highs in the low 60s.