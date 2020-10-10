'More of a human skills type of operation': Police, social service agencies partner to assist homeless

Jimmie Gilford knows Josh Metcalf, and although they are not friends in the traditional sense of the word, something was going on here.
“Jimmie, man. How’s your feet, man?” Metcalf said.
Gilford looked up, way up, toward the 6-foot-10-inch police officer and gave him a knowing smile.
“Man, still bad,” Gilford said.
He peeled off a couple of layers of socks and lifted a foot in the air. On the sole was a boil the size of a walnut.
“His feet tell the story of the kind of the life that he lives,” Metcalf said. “You can tell a lot by somebody’s feet.”
Metcalf knows Gilford’s story, as much as a police officer can know a homeless person’s story. He sees him on the streets every few weeks, and sometimes he’s had to issue him a ticket or take him to jail.
That’s where he learned about Gilford’s feet.
“We took him to booking one time and his feet were so bad the ambulance had to cart him off and he had to go to the hospital,” Metcalf said.
Gilford didn’t go to jail Friday, and there would be no ticket. It was morning, early, and Metcalf and other members of the Operation Direct and Connect engagement teams were making their first stop of the day.
The teams are made up of Tulsa police and outreach workers with Family & Children Services and Mental Health Association Oklahoma.
The program — and the partnership — is designed to gather information about the city’s homeless population and to inform those without shelter of the services available to them. Officers also use the opportunity to share information about city ordinances and to check on outstanding warrants.
Persons with outstanding municipal warrants are handed a small blue card with instructions on how to participate in the city’s Special Services Docket. The docket allows individuals charged with misdemeanor municipal charges the opportunity to have their cases dismissed and fines and court costs waived if they work with social service groups to address their underlying problems.
“What people forget is that police officers are so compassionate, and they want to see people get help. I mean, that is the No. 1 thing, they want to be able to have the tools to help people, and so we provide them with resources to help get people off the street,” said Jessica Kelly, an outreach worker with MHAO.
The engagement teams’ work can include something as mundane as dropping off crackers to something as critical as helping a person secure proper identification.
“I like explaining it as, you can get two steps forward and then you take five steps back,” said Amanda Pippin, another outreach worker with MHAO. “You get all of your identification with you, and then all of a sudden someone steals it, and you’re right back where you were.”
Tulsa police from all three divisions come up with the list of individuals and locations the engagement teams visit based on their own encounters with the homeless and reports and complaints from residents.
The next stop took the engagement teams just a few blocks away to a wooded area near the old Evans-Fintube property, where a trail of people were camped out in makeshift dwellings.
“I didn’t know they did stuff like that,” one man said after being roused from his tent by an officer. “I thought they were going to move us.”
They didn’t, and that was good news as far as the man was concerned. He said he might even take up the engagement team’s offer to help find shelter and other services.
“It was a little different,” the man said of the encounter with police. “They’re trying to help at least.”
A little ways down the path, Sgt. Brandon Davis stopped to speak with a man whose name he recognized. Turns out they had gone to high school together in Broken Arrow. They had a nice chat.
“We are not substance abuse counselors, we’re not that, but you don’t have to be that to be a decent human being to somebody else,” Davis said. “So that is kind of our function, more of a human interaction, more of a human skills type of operation.”
Davis leads the Police Department’s Downtown Impact Team, whose primary focus is reducing crime in the area. That involves a lot of contact with the homeless. So on Friday, it was members of his team that participated in Operation Direct and Connect.
“I would say if you remove those suffering from mental health crises, if you remove them from that equation, I would say 99% of the time, if not more, just like today you’re seeing, people are cooperative with us,” Davis said.
By the end of the day Friday — the eighth and final day of this year’s Operation Direct and Connect program — the engagement teams had been in touch with about 260 people.
The COVID-19 pandemic has put an additional strain on the homeless as some service centers have been forced to close and shelters have seen their capacities diminish due to social distancing requirements.
Becky Gligo, the city’s housing policy director, said the city has made progress in reducing the concentration of individuals experiencing homelessness along Archer Street, home to many of the city’s social service agencies. That is due in part, she said, to turning the old Juvenile Justice Center into a temporary service center.
“There have been increasing visits to the overflow shelter and roughly 14% of those accessing the shelter are first-time visitors to a shelter, meaning we have people who did not have access to services connecting to those that can help them,” Gligo said.
The information gathered during Operation Direct and Connect is used by police, social services and the city to inform policies and to assist each other in providing services and maintaining public safety.
That includes finding places to live for people like Jimmie Gilford, who was told first thing Friday morning that he is next on the list.
“We are down here to do a job, but at the same time, we’re humans and we care and we are trying to do the best job we can do with the resources that we have available,” Metcalf said. “We try to let them know, hey, we’re not looking just to take you to jail. We are looking to get connected to resources and hopeful get you to where you are not homeless.”
Video: Police, social service agencies reach out to homeless with Operation Direct and Connect.
Kevin Canfield
918-581-8313
Twitter: @aWorldofKC
