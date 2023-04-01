For Tom McHugh, settling down and starting a family somewhere was always part of the long-term plan.

But if you'd told him it would be in Oklahoma, he never would have believed it.

"If I had an impression of Oklahoma at all, it was vague," said the Connecticut native. "I knew about the Oklahoma City bombing. About football and the Thunder. I never thought of it as a place I would ever be living."

As fate would have it, though, McHugh fell for an Oklahoma girl. And since following her to Tulsa, the recently married 29-year-old has had few reasons to look back.

What's more, he's found even more reasons to stay — including a new degree from an Oklahoma university and a new career direction.

"I really love the city, and it's a great place to call home," said McHugh, who will graduate from OU-Tulsa in May with a master's in educational administration, curriculum and supervision.

Looking to buy his first home and start a family with his wife, McHugh knows chances are good he will still be here five years from now. And he's far from alone in that as a graduate of an Oklahoma institution.

According to recent numbers, more than 80%, both residents of Oklahoma and from out of state, are still here and working five years after they graduate.

"The amazing thing is we're keeping so many out-of-state students," said Allison Garrett, state higher education chancellor. "They come here and they make friends and they see it's a cool place to live. And so they stay."

The state still has a lot of ground to make up when it comes to degrees. Just 26% of residents have a bachelor's currently, well below the national average of 33%.

But for every one who does achieve a degree in the state, they are likely to stay here.

And that's a point Garrett and the Oklahoma State Regents for Higher Education are keen to make, in their ongoing efforts to show the value of higher education to the state's economy.

Derived from Oklahoma Tax Commission and Oklahoma Employment Security Commission data, the numbers also reveal that:

Of Oklahoma residents who attend state institutions, about 90% were still working in Oklahoma a year after graduation, and 87.5% five years out.

Among nonresidents attending Oklahoma institutions, 65.6% were working in the state after a year, 61.5% after five.

And it's important to note: the numbers don't change significantly for STEM graduates. Five years after graduating with a STEM-related degree, 85.4% of Oklahomans and 59.7% of nonresident students still remain and work in the state.

In trying to get a more accurate picture of graduate retention, Oklahoma is among a handful of states that match records from public higher education and the state's employment and tax commissions.

Knowing who's actually staying and working is a better measure, Garrett said, than efforts like one last year by the National Bureau of Economic Research, which relied on data publicly available on the LinkedIn social media site.

"They try to figure out who's leaving a state from that. And even those researchers would say it's really, really imprecise and rough," Garrett said.

"Not everybody has a LinkedIn account, and they have no way of assessing if it's somebody who's decided to retire in Florida, or if it's somebody who's still in the middle of their career."

'Feels like home'

Kyle Wray, senior vice president of executive affairs at Oklahoma State University, said OSU considers helping students start their careers as part of its mission. And if it keeps them in Oklahoma, all the better.

"We don't feel like our job's over when a student gets a diploma. We want to get them a job and start their career," he said. "At OSU, we hold career fairs, and just take a real responsibility for trying to connect graduates with job opportunities."

While career fairs include some out-of-state companies, many more are from Oklahoma. And with the state's ongoing effort to recruit new businesses, it's a growing number, he said.

The end result is more opportunities for graduates to stay in Oklahoma.

"Which is good because then they spend their money in the state. They buy cars and buy homes. They work through banks. And all of those things help us as a state climb up the ladder," Wray said.

Marah Marler is another soon-to-be graduate who could see herself staying in Oklahoma for the long-term.

Marler, who will graduate in May from OSU Center for Health Sciences in Tulsa then start her OBGYN residency, was born in Tulsa but has lived most of her life in the Dallas area.

"Tulsa just feels like home more than any other place," she said. "Dallas is a very, very busy place. It takes so long to get anywhere. Tulsa is small but you still have everything you need."

"Also, the opportunities as far as my career are exponential here I feel like," Marler said. "There are a lot of resources and options for me as an OB-GYN, whether I practice in the heart of Tulsa or more rural."

Another benefit of Oklahoma for Marler: She met her husband, a Jenks native, at OSU. The couple have a dog and look forward to eventually starting a family.

McHugh, meanwhile, is feeling more and more at home in Tulsa.

"It's a small city you can really wrap your arms around," he said, adding that he was struck by how much Tulsa reminds him of Providence, Rhode Island, where he attended college.

"It's got a great arts and culture scene, great restaurants, lots of amenities," he said.

With his upcoming graduation, McHugh said he and his wife hope to soon buy their first house.

"That's something I definitely don't see us being able to do yet if we were in the northeast. It's very pricey there," he said, adding that Oklahoma's lower cost of living is also a big appeal.

"People I know from the northeast are like, 'Oh, wow, (Oklahoma) must be such a culture shock,'" McHugh added. "And there has been a little of that. But mostly I've been pleasantly surprised."