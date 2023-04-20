River Parks’ footprint is growing by 62.5 acres and in the process connecting two emerging city parks — Bales and Lubell.

The River Parks Authority Board of Directors voted Thursday to accept the donation of land from the George Kaiser Family Foundation.

“Typically, when land sits in private owners' use, it can’t be publicly accessed,” said River Parks Executive Director Jeff Edwards. “So this is just a natural fit for River Parks Authority to (accept) this donation of land and to connect the resources of city-owned facilities with the county and River Parks.”

The property, known as Mooser Creek Greenway or Mooser Hollow, is bordered by Mooser Creek to the north, Riverfield Country Day School to the south, Bales Park to the east and Lubell Park to the west.

Bike Club Tulsa and Rogue Trails, an Arkansas-based trial design and construction firm, have worked together to build nearly 9 miles of hiking and biking trails within the Bales and Lubell parks and between them through Mooser Creek Greenway.

Funding for the Mooser Creek Greenway trails was provided by GKFF, with the Sanford and Irene Burnstein Foundation and other private donors working with the Bike Club Tulsa and the city to construct the trails in Lubell and Bales parks.

The trails will be managed by Bike Club Tulsa through agreements with the city of Tulsa and River Parks Authority.

Tulsa Parks and Recreation Director Anna America said visitors who take advantage of the new trails will be impressed with what they see. The trails at Bales and Lubell parks are open, and the roughly 2.5 miles of connector trails through Mooser Creek Greenway are expected to open next week.

“They wind through some of the most gorgeous natural areas in Tulsa, including a little valley in Mooser Hollow, which crosses over Mooser Creek, a variety of wooded terrain, some tall grass prairie ecosystem and a stunning view of downtown from the high point in Bales,” America said. “All of the trails have been certified as adaptive trails, meaning riders with limited mobility who use adaptive bikes can enjoy them.”

America added that she is grateful to Bike Club Tulsa, Rogue Trails and the donors who made the project possible.

“We love this partnership — we’ve all had a great collaboration since the beginning, including wonderful private support from funders, and hope to keep doing more trails like this in other parts of the city,” America said.

And more in southwest Tulsa, as well.

“Ultimately, we are working to connect under Highway 75, along Interstate 44, and via a bike path alongside the street so that this trail system can connect to Turkey Mountain,” America said. “When everything is complete, southwest Tulsa is going to have an absolutely fabulous trail system that will serve a wide variety of hikers and bikers and be a great asset for us and attract users from far outside of the city.”