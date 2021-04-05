'More lamb than lion': After frigid February, March was wetter, warmer than normal in state

Oklahoma's weather in March was "more lamb than lion," the state climatologist said in his monthly weather summary.

"While March offered up momentary glances of nearly every weather hazard in Oklahoma’s arsenal, the month was most often quiet," state climatologist Gary McManus said.

The statewide average precipitation total was 3.07 inches, according to preliminary data from the Oklahoma Mesonet — 0.03 inches above normal — to rank as the 36th wettest March since records began in 1895.

The more robust totals came in Osage County, where Foraker and Burbank in the western parts of the county tallied 8.06 inches and 7.59 inches, respectively, he said.

Twenty-five of the 120 Oklahoma Mesonet sites recorded at least 4 inches of rain for the month.

Tulsa had 3.68 inches of rain last month, also slightly higher than the average 3.29, according to the Mesonet and the National Weather Service.

The statewide average temperature for the month finished at 53.6 degrees, 3.2 degrees above normal, to rank as the 27th warmest March on record.