More federal relief available for homeowners affected by 2019 flood

Tulsa County has scheduled public meetings for this month to assist people still seeking relief from the 2019 flood.
The county was recently informed that FEMA has made another $14.7 million in disaster recovery grants available to homeowners affected by the flooding. The funds will support a formal buy-out of homes in the county.
The flooding along the Arkansas River submerged hundreds of homes and businesses from west of Sand Springs east toward downtown Tulsa, and elsewhere.
The buy-out program is in the preliminary stages, according to the county, and the meetings are intended to provide information about the pre-application process as well as the timeline and scope of the effort.
The pre-application process is being handled by the Tulsa Area Emergency Management Agency.
Following the public meetings, Tulsa County and TAEMA will vet and prioritize — if needed — all pre-applications to identify the amount of funding needed. The information will be used to request disaster recovery funds from FEMA.
For more information, including a link to the pre-application form, go online to www.tulsacounty.org.
The county has scheduled four meetings so far, with more to be announced soon.
Here are the details on the scheduled meetings:
Wednesday, 6–8 p.m., Case Community Center, 1050 W. Wekiwa Road, Sand Springs.
April 11, 6–8 p.m., Northwest Tulsa Hub, 19 S. 49th W. Ave., Tulsa.
April 19, 6:30–8 p.m., O’Brien Park, 6149 N. Lewis Ave., Tulsa.
April 25, 6:30–8 p.m., Collinsville Veterans Community Center, 903 W. Main St.
Gallery: Sand Springs flooding
