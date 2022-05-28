More details emerge on proposed immigration intake facility at Cherokee Industrial Park

The federal government has identified Cherokee Nation Management & Consulting Services as the company capable of putting up an emergency intake facility in time to accommodate an expected summer surge in unaccompanied minors seeking asylum in the country, according to a U.S. Department of the Interior document.

Cherokee Nation Businesses is scheduled to go before the Tulsa County Board of Adjustment on Tuesday to request a use variance to the zoning code that, if approved, would put the organization a step closer to securing a facility at Cherokee Industrial Park, 6929 N. Lakewood Ave.

“Cherokee is the only business that has direct experience providing these services with a facility in Tulsa and is currently capable of providing these services again in time to meet the requirement of having a facility ready for an influx of UC (unaccompanied children) at the border,” the document states.

The seven-page document, titled “Justification for Other Than Full and Open Competition Authority” explains why the Interior Department believes it is appropriate to sole-source its contract to Cherokee Nation Management & Consulting Services

A redacted version of the document was made public last week.

“A total of fourteen (14) firms responded to the announcement. Of those responses, four (4) were from large businesses and one (1) small business that had previously provided these services as a prime contractor,” the DOI announcement states. “The remaining firms either only had experience as either a prime facilities contractor, a subcontractor for some portion of the direct care work, or had no experience whatsoever in providing services at ICF (Influx Care Facility).”

Cherokee Nation Management & Consulting Services is wholly owned by Cherokee Nation Businesses, which has operated similar intake programs in northern Virginia and Pomona, California.

CNB has said it did not know how many unaccompanied minors would be served at the Tulsa facility, but the DOI document states that it would be up to 2,000.

CNB later said that figure represents the potential scope of the project but that the number of unaccompanied minors is subject to change. The company’s goal, officials said, is to establish a flexible facility capable of providing a range of services for those in need.

According to DOI, the initial contract — which has yet to be awarded — would be for six months, with two three-month renewal options

Thereafter, the federal government plans to engage in a competitive contracting process to hire organizations to provide emergency intake services at multiple sites throughout the country, according to the DOI document.

In support of its justification for sole sourcing the Tulsa contract, DOI makes several references to “Cherokee currently occupying this location,” or that the company already has “an existing facility in Tulsa.”

CNB officials said the company does not own or have a lease for the proposed site at Cherokee Industrial Park, and that terms like “existing” or “active” used in the DOI document are meant to indicate that CNB has access to a move-in-ready facility that can be opened quickly.

Mayor G.T Bynum expressed his support for the proposed facility last week, citing CNB’s previous work operating emergency intake facilities and Tulsa’s long history of providing humanitarian assistance to those in need around the world.

U.S. Sen. James Lankford and Gov. Kevin Stitt have said they oppose the project.

“We should be working to have less illegal entry instead of facilitating more illegal entry,” Lankford wrote on Twitter.

Other local elected leaders contacted by the Tulsa World said they had not heard of the proposed facility until last week.

CNB officials said they are committed to working with community leaders and that they begin briefing stakeholders when projects go from the concept stage to reality.

The federal government initiated its search for an emergency shelter operator at the start of the year, and CNB responded to that announcement in February.

The county BOA meeting is scheduled for 1:30 p.m. in the St. Francis conference room of Williams Tower 1 at 1 W. Third St.

