Monarch butterfly way station earns Sustainable Tulsa award for city water quality staff

The City of Tulsa's Water Quality Assurance staff was awarded Sustainable Tulsa's 2020 Henry Bellmon Award for their efforts to build and maintain a monarch way station.
A monarch way station is an outdoor site complete with milkweeds, nectar sources and the shelter necessary to sustain monarch butterflies during their migration through North America.
The award has been a year in the making for the team. Led by Environmental Compliance Coordinator Sheila Vega, staff built the way station last year and brought it to life this year.
“We’re so grateful to be recognized by Sustainable Tulsa for our sustainability efforts,” Vega said. “Building the Monarch Waystation has been very rewarding because we can actually see that it’s working.”
Hundreds of millions of butterflies migrate from eastern Canada and the eastern United States to central Mexico each fall. There, gathered in huge clusters, they overwinter in high-elevation oyamel fir forests, wrote Orley Taylor, the director of Monarch Watch, which certified and registered the team's way station.
The creation of way stations in the migratory range is meant to offset the species' diminishing natural resources.
"In the United States, 6,000 acres are converted to development each day, eliminating milkweeds and nectar sources for monarchs," Taylor wrote. "Chemically intensive agriculture that utilizes insecticides and herbicides also eliminates monarchs and their milkweed hosts.
"Land management practices, such as frequent mowing, that favor grasses rather than flowering plants are also a factor. And, there is climate change, which poses threats to monarchs throughout their annual cycle. In spite of their tropical origins, monarchs need moderate temperatures to survive the winter in Mexico, to recolonize the United States and Canada each spring, and to produce large populations for the return migration at the end of the summer. The high temperatures that appear to be in our future seem likely to negatively impact monarchs as well as the milkweeds and nectar plants on which they depend."
Beyond butterflies, the Water Quality Assurance staff has a "vigorous" recycling program; employees recycle more materials than they throw in the trash, according to the release.
Vega said she hopes others will take on projects to not only beautify their spaces, but also create a more sustainable future for Tulsa.
“Not one person has to do sustainability perfectly,” she said in the release. “But if every person does sustainability imperfectly, the whole world would benefit.”
Sustainable Tulsa, a nonprofit dedicated to social responsibility, economic vitality and environmental stewardship, presents the Henry Bellmon Sustainability Award each year to qualifying recipients to raise awareness for the sustainable efforts of residents and/or organizations.
A female monarch may lay as many as 500 eggs, but in nature 98 to 99 percent are killed by parasites, eaten by something else or die in other ways before they become a butterfly
A butterfly lands on a flower in a garden built by Anita Harp at her home near Mannford on Thursday, August 30, 2018. JOHN CLANTON/Tulsa World
Sandy Schwann, (left) a conservation specialist who has worked with butterflies for decades, walks toward Anita Harp and the garden she built …
This caterpillar will eventually become a Monarch butterfly.JOHN CLANTON/Tulsa World
A Monarch Butterfly takes flight after feeding on flowers outside Teresa Damme’s home on Thursday, August 30, 2018. JOHN CLANTON/Tulsa World
Teresa Damme, a citizen scientist with Monarch Watch in Oklahoma, smiles as she watches a butterfly take flight after releasing it from an enc…
A butterfly lands on a flower in a garden built by Anita Harp at her home near Mannford on Thursday, August 30, 2018. JOHN CLANTON/Tulsa World
A monarch butterfly hangs from the inside if a mesh container in Anita Harp’s home near Mannford on Thursday, August 30, 2018. The green chrys…
Dozens of caterpillars live inside an enclosure in Anita Harp's home near Mannford on Thursday, August 30, 2018. Because of her volunteer work…
Teresa Damme, a citizen scientist with Monarch Watch in Oklahoma, looks at a butterfly she raised inside her home as she releases it to the wi…
A caterpillar that has recently molted, hangs on a flower pot near it's shaded skin (above) outside Anita Harp's home near Mannford on Thursda…
Two monarch butterflies take flight after feeding on flowers outside Teresa Damme’s home on Thursday. JOHN CLANTON/Tulsa World
This caterpillar will eventually become a Monarch butterfly.JOHN CLANTON/Tulsa World
A Giant Swallowtail lays eggs on a leaf in Anita Harp's garden near Manifold on Thursday, August 30, 2018. The giant Swallowtail is the bigges…
Sandy Schwann, a conservation Specialist with Monarch Watch in Oklahoma, holds a leaf where two caterpillars are spending an afternoon in a ga…
A butterfly lands on a flower while below it, a caterpillar climbs on the branches of the plant in a garden east of Tulsa on Thursday, August …
A sign denotes Teresa Damme's garden as a "Monarch Waystation" outside her home in Mannford on Thursday, August 30, 2018. JOHN CLANTON/Tulsa World
Two caterpillars meet on a leaf inside an enclosure in Anita Harp's home near Mannford on Thursday, August 30, 2018. Because of her volunteer …
Teresa Damme, a citizen scientist with Monarch Watch in Oklahoma, looks at a butterfly she raised inside her home as she releases it to the wi…
