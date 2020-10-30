Monarch butterfly way station earns Sustainable Tulsa award for city water quality staff

"Land management practices, such as frequent mowing, that favor grasses rather than flowering plants are also a factor. And, there is climate change, which poses threats to monarchs throughout their annual cycle. In spite of their tropical origins, monarchs need moderate temperatures to survive the winter in Mexico, to recolonize the United States and Canada each spring, and to produce large populations for the return migration at the end of the summer. The high temperatures that appear to be in our future seem likely to negatively impact monarchs as well as the milkweeds and nectar plants on which they depend."