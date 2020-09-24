 Skip to main content
Mom of missing Welch girl pleads for tips from the hospital while battling liver failure
Mom of missing Welch girl pleads for tips from the hospital while battling liver failure

VINITA — The mother of a Craig County teenager missing for over 20 years is gravely ill and is reaching out to the public for information on the whereabouts of her daughter’s remains.

Lorene Bible is in stage 4 liver failure and is on a transplant list, said Lisa Brodrick, Bible’s niece.

Since Dec. 30, 1999, Jay and Lorene Bible have been on an exhaustive hunt for their daughter, Lauria, and her best friend, Ashley Freeman.

“She (Bible) is currently in the hospital for the second time in three months,” Brodrick said. “She will be there for several days as they remove fluid from her body.”

Bible’s liver can no longer filter fluid, she said, and her body no longer makes protein.

On Dec. 29, 1999, Lauria and Ashley, both 16, had spent the night at the Freeman homestead in rural Welch. Sometime in the night, Ashley’s parents, Danny and Kathy Freeman, were fatally shot execution-style and their mobile home set on fire. The girls were kidnapped and possibly held up to two weeks before they were tortured, raped, killed, and their remains hidden, according to court documents.

“Time is certainly of the essence now more than ever,” Brodrick said. “We are so desperate to find the girls.

“Please, if you know anything that would help us lead to the girls' bodies, we are desperate for that information. Please give Lorene this peace so she can fight for her health.”

Authorities believe Warren Phillip Welch II, David Pennington and Ronnie Busick were behind the killings, kidnapping the girls and setting the mobile home on fire.

Welch died from ALS in 2007. After his death, his Chetopa, Kansas, home was struck by lightning and burned. Pennington died in 2015 from a drug-related death.

Busick was sentenced to 10 years in prison in August after pleading to a reduced charge. He remains in jail waiting to be transported to a Department of Corrections facility, but investigators are still talking with him almost daily.

The Bible family and extended relatives have publicly said for years they have “had to rely on God” and “will continue to do exactly that,” according to social media posts.

Life has taught us to wait patiently, Brodrick said.

