MLK Parade sees 182 entries from across Tulsa area

Thousands of Tulsans lined the sidewalks and took to the streets Monday to commemorate the legacy of Martin Luther King Jr.

For almost three hours, 182 parade entries from schools, churches, businesses, labor unions and community groups from across the area marched through the Oklahoma State University-Tulsa campus and onto Greenwood Avenue as part of the 44th annual Martin Luther King Jr. Day parade, with many carrying signs or wearing shirts emphasizing the event’s theme: “We are stronger when working together.”

Chris Payne, a spokesman for the Martin Luther King Jr. Commemoration Society, which hosts the parade and other events in observance of the slain civil rights leader’s birthday, said the number of parade entries this year was the highest since before the COVID-19 pandemic. By comparison, the 2021 edition lasted just under two hours and had about 160 entries.

With so many entries in the parade, that meant the Baby Hornets cheerleaders from Walt Whitman Elementary School had to wait along North Boston Avenue for more than an hour for their turn to show the crowd the new routine they learned just for the occasion.

“I’m really excited, but I’m also really scared,” one girl said. “There’s going to be a lot of people watching us!”

Among the spectators lined up two and three rows deep along John Hope Franklin Boulevard were Tulsa Legacy Charter School students Brooklyn Statum and Willow Jefferson. Joined by several teachers, parents and classmates from their north Tulsa school, 105 E. 63rd St. North, the girls said it was their first time to go to the parade and that they were especially excited at the opportunity to see the colorful floats and get some candy from some of the groups marching down the street.

A fourth grade student at the north Tulsa school, Brooklyn said her class had just started learning about King’s work during the week before the parade.

“He fought for us by giving speeches,” she said. “He talked about us (children) and desegregation.”

For Tulsa Legacy teachers Teresha Ozovehe and Lauren Mullin, it was gratifying to see not only a large turnout but many familiar faces among the crowd who were there to embrace and continue their support of King’s efforts.

“It is a joy to see everyone come out at the parade like this,” Ozovehe said.

“Even though we’ve got a primary school and an upper school, we’re still one Legacy and one family, and we take pride creating community amongst ourselves.

“It is so great to see so many people we already know out here supporting the love that Dr. King instilled in us to continue to be stronger and to keep striving for what is right and that we are all equal.”

Featured Tulsa World 2022 Opinion video: There's always someone ready to take away a right