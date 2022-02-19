MLK letter tied to Tulsa visit on display at Greenwood Rising: 'It's a part of Tulsa history'

How John Cloman’s heart must have leapt.

There, in his hand, was a letter from a personal hero, the face of the civil rights movement himself, the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr.

Cloman, president of Tulsa’s Colored Voters of America chapter, had been hoping for a reply from King ever since he’d first written to him, inviting him to come to Tulsa.

Initially, as noted in his response, King didn’t think he could make it.

But soon enough, the invitation from Cloman would bring the hoped-for result, creating a memory for many Tulsans that has endured for over 60 years.

King’s reply letter, which preceded his one and only visit to Tulsa in 1960, is currently on display at the Greenwood Rising history center in conjunction with Black History Month.

Donated recently by Cloman’s daughter, Princetta Newman, it will become part of the museum’s permanent collection.

Newman, of Tulsa, said she’s happy for the prized item to be in a place where people can see it.

It was among the personal items of her father’s that she acquired after his death.