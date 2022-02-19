MLK letter tied to Tulsa visit on display at Greenwood Rising: 'It's a part of Tulsa history'

How John Cloman’s heart must have leapt.
There, in his hand, was a letter from a personal hero, the face of the civil rights movement himself, the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr.
Cloman, president of Tulsa’s Colored Voters of America chapter, had been hoping for a reply from King ever since he’d first written to him, inviting him to come to Tulsa.
Initially, as noted in his response, King didn’t think he could make it.
But soon enough, the invitation from Cloman would bring the hoped-for result, creating a memory for many Tulsans that has endured for over 60 years.
King’s reply letter, which preceded his one and only visit to Tulsa in 1960, is currently on display at the Greenwood Rising history center in conjunction with Black History Month.
Donated recently by Cloman’s daughter, Princetta Newman, it will become part of the museum’s permanent collection.
Newman, of Tulsa, said she’s happy for the prized item to be in a place where people can see it.
It was among the personal items of her father’s that she acquired after his death.
“I knew he had kept it,” she said. “So I put it in a frame to protect it. It became a conversation piece, something I could talk about and show to people.”
Newman said the letter might have ended up in the Smithsonian’s National Museum of African American History in Washington, D.C. She donated some family items to the institution, and the curator wanted the letter, too, she said.
“But I just didn’t think it would be best,” Newman said. “I didn’t think that was what Daddy would have wanted.”
The letter is a single typewritten page on King’s letterhead, with his signature at the bottom in blue ink.
In it, King expresses his regrets to Cloman, because at the time he didn’t believe a planned trip would allow for a stop in Tulsa.
But, clearly, his plans changed. Newman remembers well King’s visit of July 28, 1960.
He spoke at First Baptist Church North Tulsa, where an overflow crowd of more than 1,500 was on hand for a “Freedom Rally,” as it was billed.
The then-31-year-old pastor delivered a heartfelt message, calling for unity: “We must learn to live together as brothers or we’ll die together as fools,” King told the audience.
At the same time, he affirmed the effectiveness of nonviolent protest while urging black Tulsans to exercise their right to vote.
While in Tulsa, King attended a reception held for him by local members of his fraternity, Alpha Phi Alpha.
Cloman was a fellow Alpha, and Newman, 16 at the time, got to attend the reception as a hostess.
In addition to the Smithsonian, Newman has had other collectors express interest in her father’s letter from King, she said.
But again, it would mean the letter would leave Tulsa.
“My father loved Tulsa, and I just think he would want it to stay here,” she said.
That’s her preference, too, she added.
“It’s a part of Tulsa history that ties us to a larger, broader history.”