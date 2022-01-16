MLK Day: 10 years since renaming, Tulsa's MLK Boulevard remains source of pride for former councilor

"In hindsight, we should have involved them at the beginning," he said. "But we were just two guys with an idea that we were excited about."

Henderson didn't abandon the idea. Later, after he succeeded Williams as the district councilor, he took it up again.

In 2011, he proposed renaming just the 7-mile stretch of Cincinnati running north from Archer, and not affecting downtown.

The plan drew the full support of the City Council. The following year, the change was made official and new street signs were erected.

"I thought it was a win then and I still think it was a win," he said.

'Long overdue'

All these years later, the tragic events of April 1968 still haunt Henderson.

"My brother had volunteered for a second tour. He was almost done with it when he was killed," he said.

"I was bitter," he said, adding that it motivated him to volunteer for service in hopes of going to Vietnam.

However, rules to prevent families from losing multiple sons would keep him assigned elsewhere, Henderson said.