MLK Day: 10 years since renaming, Tulsa's MLK Boulevard remains source of pride for former councilor

For Jack Henderson, April of 1968 was already a month he would never forget.
His senior year at Tulsa's Booker T. Washington High School was winding down, and he was in a celebratory mood.
But two blows that came right on top of each other would mar that April, making it stand out in Henderson's memory for all the wrong reasons.
It started on April 8, he said, when the news broke that the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. had been assassinated.
"I couldn't believe it. I cried like a baby," said Henderson, a former Tulsa City Councilor and longtime north Tulsa community leader.
Then, just days later, while he was still in shock, news of a personal loss rocked his family.
"I had just sent him a letter," Henderson said of his brother, 21-year-old Marine Corps Sgt. Timothy Henderson, who was killed in action in Vietnam on April 11, 1968.
"Two weeks later that letter came back. Unopened."
Just like that, two heroes were gone from Jack Henderson's life. But they were far from forgotten.
A few months later, when he volunteered for the Air Force, Henderson would be thinking of his brother.
And King would always be in the back of his mind, he said, when he turned his focus to civic involvement.
That was never more true than his effort to make sure there was a permanent tribute to King in Tulsa.
This year marks 10 years since Tulsa's Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard was officially renamed in King's honor, an effort spearheaded by Henderson as a city councilor
The boulevard, which runs from Archer Street to the city limits at 65th Place North, was formerly part of Cincinnati Avenue.
Henderson said the idea first arose more than 20 years ago, when he became aware that many of the smaller surrounding communities had streets named for King.
It just made it all the more glaring, he said, that Tulsa did not.
"It was embarrassing," added Henderson, at the time president of the Tulsa NAACP.
He approached his then-city councilor, Joe Williams, about it, and he agreed they should act.
But the original idea, renaming all of Cincinnati for King, didn't get far. Some downtown businesses and churches that would've been affected weren't supportive.
It wasn't the name itself that was the problem, Henderson said, more the expense and trouble that would come from changing addresses.
"In hindsight, we should have involved them at the beginning," he said. "But we were just two guys with an idea that we were excited about."
Henderson didn't abandon the idea. Later, after he succeeded Williams as the district councilor, he took it up again.
In 2011, he proposed renaming just the 7-mile stretch of Cincinnati running north from Archer, and not affecting downtown.
The plan drew the full support of the City Council. The following year, the change was made official and new street signs were erected.
"I thought it was a win then and I still think it was a win," he said.
'Long overdue'
All these years later, the tragic events of April 1968 still haunt Henderson.
"My brother had volunteered for a second tour. He was almost done with it when he was killed," he said.
"I was bitter," he said, adding that it motivated him to volunteer for service in hopes of going to Vietnam.
However, rules to prevent families from losing multiple sons would keep him assigned elsewhere, Henderson said.
He went on to serve four years in the Air Force, then transitioned into the Air National Guard.
King's death also had a profound impact on him.
As a youth, Henderson had been inspired by King's marches and willingness to be jailed for what he believed.
His words and example later guided Henderson as a civic leader, where his goal was "to make Tulsa a better place for Black and white citizens," he said.
Henderson, 71, said the city's annual MLK parade has done a good job of remembering King and what he stood for.
He's marched in every one and will be back for the 43rd Monday in his usual spot — out in front helping hold the lead banner.
He also thinks about King, he said, when he drives the route that bears his name.
It's common for him to get a call from a friend, Henderson added, and "they'll ask me what I'm doing. And I'll say I'm cruising down MLK."
"I'm proud, very proud, we were able to accomplish it," he said of the renaming. "It was long overdue."
Henderson said he'd be all for seeing his original vision realized someday, with MLK Boulevard extended further down Cincinnati.
"I don't know who's going to take up the banner, but whoever it is, more power to them," he said.
"Tell them to come see me. I'd be happy to advise."
