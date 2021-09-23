 Skip to main content
Missing Tulsa woman considered endangered told family she was headed to Dallas, police say
Missing Tulsa woman considered endangered told family she was headed to Dallas, police say

  Updated
Missing - TPD

Anyone with information about Noelle DeRoin's whereabouts is asked to call 918-596-COPS.

 Provided

The Tulsa Police Department is requesting the public's help in locating a young woman who told her family she was headed to Dallas but hasn't been heard from in a week. 

Noelle DeRoin, 22, reportedly told her grandmother Friday, Sept. 17, that she was going to Dallas. She has not been seen or heard from, since. 

DeRoin reportedly has no family or known friends in Dallas and requires medication for her health. 

She's described as 5-foot-4, 173 pounds; she was driving a 2005 white Chevrolet Classic with Oklahoma tag LHB830 that has damage to the driver’s side door. 

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 918-596-COPS (2677).

kelsy.schlotthauer@tulsaworld.com

