Missing teen prompts Tulsa Police to ask public for help

Tulsa Police are seeking help after a man reported his 15-year-old nephew missing since Monday night.

According to a social media post, a man flagged officers down to say he needed help finding his nephew, Aiden Breithmoore, reportedly autistic with limited cognitive function.

They said Aiden left their house at about 10 p.m. Monday, and an online history reportedly included the search "how to hitch hike and how to sneak out of the house."

"Aiden might be trying to get to Plano, Texas, because that's where his girlfriend is," police said in the post.

Aiden is described as 6-foot-2, 150 pounds with brown hair and blue eyes, last seen in riding a bicycle while wearing a blue hoodie, black sweatpants, navy blue Vans shoes and a black book bag.

Those with information are asked to call 918-596-9222.