After an Owasso man's vehicle was discovered north of Mohawk Park the day after he was reported missing, Tulsa authorities are seeking tips regarding his disappearance.

On Sunday, Tulsa County Sheriff's Office deputies recovered a 2015 Subaru Crosstrek near on 66th Street North and Mingo. The vehicle reportedly belongs to Timothy Vanmatre, 57, reported missing to the Owasso Police Department on Saturday, according to a news release from TCSO.

Vanmatre's family said he is a tri-athlete and often trains in the area where his SUV was found. A search for Vanmatre in that area employed a K-9 unit, drones and Oklahoma Highway Patrol aircraft but was unsuccessful.

Detectives said his family have asked the public’s help in locating Vanmatre, described as a white male, 5-foot-10 and 175 pounds. He was last seen wearing blue jeans, a green jacket and tennis shoes.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts, or who may have seen Vanmatre’s vehicle around 5-6 p.m. Saturday, is asked to call 918-596-5600.