Missing men's car found in Mohawk Park; man seen with missing mother identified

The vehicle's discovery greatly narrows the scope of the search for the men, Roebuck said, but many pieces are still missing from the big-picture puzzle.

Selby's mother, 80-year-old Glenda "Cookie" Parton, is the subject of another Silver Alert that was issued Wednesday after she disappeared Monday while looking for her son, deputies said.

Parton was spotted on surveillance footage at an undisclosed business that evening with a man initially unknown to deputies. Her vehicle was found abandoned on the side of U.S. 75 near the 56th Street North exit on Tuesday.

"They arrived at the business in her car, together, but then within hours of the time that video was taken, no one was able to reach her, and she completely disappeared," Roebuck said.

Deputies solicited tips from the public Wednesday, sharing an image of the man taken from the surveillance footage, and Roebuck said he was identified Thursday and brought in for an interview with investigators.

"It just keeps getting weirder," Roebuck said of the case. "These are people who are in constant contact with friends and family, and for that to suddenly cease leads us to be gravely worried for their safety."

Grimes requires medication to manage his diabetes.