Missing men's car found in Mohawk Park; deputies question whether they ever left Tulsa

The car that was supposed to take two now-missing men to Texas over the weekend was found abandoned in a north Tulsa park early Thursday, leading deputies to question whether the friends ever made it out of the county.
A Silver Alert was issued Tuesday after 76-year-old Jack Grimes and his friend, Dwayne Selby, 59, remained unaccounted for after telling family they were going to a horse show in Fort Worth on Friday and returning Monday.
Grimes’ family members told detectives he never called to let them know he had arrived in Fort Worth, which they noted as abnormal, but they went to authorities Monday after the pair failed to return and neither man could be contacted.
The two were supposed to be traveling in Grimes' maroon 2001 four-door Ford Taurus with Oklahoma license plate ETW-614, which security personnel located a couple of miles deep in Mohawk Park, 5701 E 36th St. N. about 4 a.m. Thursday.
TCSO Spokeswoman Casey Roebuck said the vehicle had several violation stickers affixed to its exterior, which should be helpful to detectives trying to determine how long the vehicle was there.
The department's tactical tracking unit, which is equipped with the only certified tracking hound in the state, combed through the 3,300-acre park to no avail. Deputies plan to search the vehicle upon receipt of a warrant, which could reveal more clues.
The vehicle's discovery greatly narrows the scope of the search for the men, Roebuck said, but many pieces are still missing from the big-picture puzzle.
Selby's mother, 80-year-old Glenda "Cookie" Parton, is the subject of another Silver Alert that was issued Wednesday after she disappeared Monday while looking for her son, deputies said.
Parton was spotted on surveillance footage at an undisclosed business that evening with a man initially unknown to deputies. Her vehicle was found abandoned on the side of U.S. 75 near the 56th Street North exit on Tuesday.
"They arrived at the business in her car, together, but then within hours of the time that video was taken, no one was able to reach her and she completely disappeared," Roebuck said.
Deputies solicited tips from the public Wednesday, sharing an image of the man taken from the surveillance footage, and Roebuck said he was identified Thursday and brought in for an interview with investigators.
"It just keeps getting weirder," Roebuck said of the case. "These are people who are in constant contact with friends and family, and for that to suddenly cease leads us to be gravely worried for their safety."
Additional to their disappearance, Grimes requires medication to manage his diabetes.
Investigators are asking anyone with information in the case to call TCSO at 918-596-5600. Those who wish to remain anonymous may call Crime Stoppers at 918-596-COPS (2677).
Anyone who sees Grimes, Selby or Parton should call 911 immediately, Roebuck said.