Miss USA contestants tour Tulsa's Greenwood District, 'gain some history'

Ahead of their upcoming competition in Tulsa, contestants from the 2021 Miss USA Pageant were given a special welcome Tuesday with a tour of the historic Greenwood District.

The three-hour walking tour included the Greenwood Rising museum and several other sites before wrapping up at Vast Bank, 110 N. Elgin Ave., where the women were hosted for lunch.

All 51 Miss USA contestants, representing all 50 states and the District of Columbia, participated in the tour, which was coordinated by the Greenwood Chamber of Commerce.

“We are ecstatic. You have no idea,” said Starr Fisher, Greenwood Chamber events director, about the opportunity to host the group. “I just wish we had more time with them.”

She said the tour was requested by the Miss USA pageant director, who thought it appropriate with this year marking the centennial of the 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre and destruction of Greenwood.

Stops included the Greenwood Cultural Center, Vernon AME Church and the Black Wall Street mural.

Albreuna Gonzaque, Miss Oklahoma USA 2021, joined her fellow Miss USA contestants for the tour but said she couldn’t help feeling like one of the hosts.