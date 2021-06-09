Miss Oklahoma competition returns to Tulsa after one-year pandemic hiatus

The Miss Oklahoma pageant is returning this Saturday after a one-year hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Forty women from across Oklahoma will compete in preliminary competitions from Tuesday to Thursday, according to a press release from the Miss Oklahoma organization. The final competitions will take place at the River Spirit Casino Resort in Tulsa beginning at 7:30 p.m. Saturday.
Throughout the competition, candidates undergo a private interview process with judges, perform in a talent and fashion segment, and advocate for a social impact initiative, according to the release.
Although there was no competition in 2020, Miss Oklahoma 2019 Addison Price said the free year gave winners of local contests across the state crucial time to prepare for a larger stage and fully understand their goals should they win the title.
“The biggest thing that has been such a blessing as well is that these candidates that have been preparing, they’re able to really have a lot more time to be able to get ready and earn extra scholarship dollars that we’re able to now give,” Price said.
“There’s a lot of trying to strategize to hit that perfect peak moment, if you will, during the week of the competition. In a way, being a local title holder for an extra year gives them a good insight to what it’s like to be Miss Oklahoma.”
Taking part in the contest and holding the Miss Oklahoma title itself both involve far more than audience members know, Price said. Many of the most important aspects of competition happen behind the scenes and rely heavily on candidates having a defined vision for the position.
“What a lot of people don’t realize is we are not only doing what most of you see on stage; we actually have a private interview with the judges. During that time, that’s really when you talk about what are your goals as Miss Oklahoma. What are you working towards. What are you hoping to do with that title,” Price said.
“It really is the same way that you would walk into a job interview at a corporate office. You’re walking into a job interview for that position in this organization.”
The competition week will be especially rigorous this year. Miss Oklahoma Chairman Jack Cooper said contestants are being kept in a “bubble” environment at the resort to ensure that their health stays good throughout the competition.
Masks will not be required for fully vaccinated audience members but will be encouraged for nonvaccinated attendees.
The Miss Oklahoma organization provides more than $2 million in scholarships annually, according to the press release. Despite the lack of 2020 contests, those who won titles in 2019 were still able to receive scholarship assistance, Price said.
“Due to us not having Miss Oklahoma in 2020, we were able to utilize scholarship money that we had already raised and saved for the 2020 competition and spread those out throughout the year of 2020 going into 2021,” Price said. “We have been able to do a lot more than what we had anticipated to be able to do.”
Part of the challenge organizing this year’s competition was ensuring that candidates were still motivated to compete after a yearlong gap, Cooper said. Scholarships of $750 were awarded to Miss Oklahoma candidates in December for “being loyal and staying through the course.”
Cooper said there is a “great deal of excitement” in the organization ahead of the 2021 contest and that organizers hope for a healthy turnout.
“I think the fact that we didn’t have one last year, people are eager to get back in the groove of this annual event,” Cooper said. “We’ve been working really hard to save our money to make sure that we had the money to do this, and our whole motivation is to be able to provide scholarships for these young women.”