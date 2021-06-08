Miss Oklahoma competition returns to Tulsa after one-year pandemic hiatus

Taking part in the contest and holding the Miss Oklahoma title itself both involve far more than audience members know, Price said. Many of the most important aspects of competition happen behind the scenes and rely heavily on candidates having a defined vision for the position.

“What a lot of people don't realize is we are not only doing what most of you see on stage; we actually have a private interview with the judges. During that time, that's really when you talk about what are your goals as Miss Oklahoma. What are you working towards. What are you hoping to do with that title,” Price said.

“It really is the same way that you would walk into a job interview at a corporate office. You're walking into a job interview for that position in this organization.”

The competition week will be especially rigorous this year. Miss Oklahoma Chairman Jack Cooper said contestants are being kept in a "bubble" environment at the resort to ensure that their health stays good throughout the competition.

Masks will not be required for fully vaccinated audience members but will be encouraged for nonvaccinated attendees.