Miss Oklahoma brings candidates to Tulsa to compete for Miss America berth

Thirty-six contestants from across the state will compete this week for the title of Miss Oklahoma 2022, $25,000 in scholarships and a chance to participate in the Miss America competition.

The pageant events run through Saturday at the River Spirit Casino Resort and include a private interview, on-stage questions, talent and fashion segments, and a social impact initiative.

Miss Oklahoma President Jack Cooper said the initiative involves causes about which candidates are passionate that allow them to partner with state and national organizations to promote social change.

Miss Oklahoma 2021 Ashleigh Robinson’s social impact initiative was “Inclusion for All Abilities,” which was inspired by her sister, Danielle, who was born with Down syndrome. She said she used her time as Miss Oklahoma to speak with students from pre-kindergarten to college about inclusivity in classrooms and to businesses about inclusive hiring practices.

Robinson, who works as a seventh-grade English language arts teacher in Oklahoma City Public Schools, said it’s been eye-opening to travel to rural educational settings and hear about students’ struggles.

She said she was inspired by the resiliency of Oklahoma students who still want to learn despite the difficulties of transitioning from online to in-person learning through the COVID-19 pandemic.

The unique aspect of this year’s Miss America competition is that candidates will be competing for more scholarship money than in previous years — over $1 million in college scholarships and $150,000 in cash to fund candidates’ educations — Cooper said.

The Miss Oklahoma first runner-up will receive $10,000, the second $7,000, the third $5,000, the fourth $4,000, the remaining top-10 finalists $1,500 and nonfinalists $1,000.

Through their local titles, Cooper said candidates have had an opportunity to serve as leaders for their communities.

He said scholarships are just one way the organization gives back so titleholders can continue improving themselves and the lives of those around them.

Robinson said she is excited to see this year’s diverse candidates compete and share their social impact initiatives. She plans to discuss the ways she has worked to represent marginalized communities as Miss Oklahoma and looks forward to revising her performance in the 2021 competition of “God Help the Outcasts.”

To this year’s competitors, Robinson said she advises them to be themselves, as that will help them succeed throughout the competition.

“When I started competing a couple of years ago, I was really worried about changing myself to become Miss Oklahoma and changing myself to be who I thought other people wanted Miss Oklahoma to be,” Robinson said. “And the older I got, and the more I traveled — even this year after winning — I realized there’s not a person that Miss Oklahoma wants you to be.”

“It’s about showing up as yourself and being passionate about your social impact and the state. That’s what makes you a good Miss Oklahoma.”

The final competition for the Miss Oklahoma pageant is set for 7:30 p.m. Saturday.

The Miss Oklahoma Outstanding Teen competition begins at 3 p.m. Thursday, with the finals set for 2 p.m. Saturday.

Tickets are available at the River Spirit Casino Resort box office.

