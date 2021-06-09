Miss Broken Arrow takes preliminary honors in Miss Oklahoma 2021 competition

Miss Broken Arrow, Sophie Arroyo, and two other contestants met in a three-way tie in the on-stage interview/social impact pitch during the first preliminary round in the Miss Oklahoma competition Tuesday night.

She and each of the other two winners — Miss Mustang, Haylee Chiariello, and Miss Oklahoma State University, Julianne Thomison — will receive a $500 scholarship.

Tuesday night's Rookie Talent Award went to two contestants who tied. Each winner in this category also will receive a $500 scholarship.

The Rookie Talent winners are Miss Southwestern Oklahoma State University, Natalee Karcher, who sang "Feeling Good," and Miss Carl Albert State College, Maci Crandell, who sang "Never Enough."

Tuesday night's Overall Talent winner will receive a $1,000 scholarship. The winner in that category is Miss Oklahoma City University, Mackenzie McIntyre, who sang "The Wizard and I."

Preliminary rounds will continue at River Spirit Casino Resort in Tulsa on Wednesday and Thursday evenings, and Miss Oklahoma 2021 will be crowned there on Saturday night.

Information about buying tickets for the remaining nights of the competition can be found at tickets.riverspirittulsa.com.