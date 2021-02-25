Minute of silence to be observed locally for COVID-19 one-year mark

To recognize the one-year mark of COVID-19’s arrival in Oklahoma and to honor all of those who have been directly affected, the community is invited to join in a minute of silence on Monday.
Organized by Saint Francis Health System, the minutelong observance will start at noon.
A number of area churches will participate by ringing their bells.
It’s a good time “to pause to reflect upon the year that has passed since Oklahoma’s first COVID-19 patient was diagnosed,” Saint Francis officials said in a statement. “Let our silence serve as a tribute to those we have lost and as a testament to our collective perseverance.”
The moment is intended to show support for Oklahomans who have lost loved ones to the virus or who have been affected in other ways, they said.
It’s also meant to show gratitude to frontline health care workers.
Dr. Adam Karpman, cardiologist with the Heart Hospital at Saint Francis, said: “I still struggle sometimes to find the right words to match the emotions I feel about all we have been through. In this moment of silence, I’m glad words won’t be needed — the echo of our silence will speak for itself. Coming together for this is really meaningful to me.”
Tulsa Mayor G.T. Bynum said: “Through this moment of silence, we are honoring those we have tragically lost while recognizing the sacrifices we have made together as a community. I want to share my profound gratitude to my fellow Tulsans for your perseverance and to our frontline healthcare heroes and first responders for leading our community through this global pandemic.”
The official one-year anniversary of the announcement of Oklahoma’s first diagnosed case of COVID-19 is Saturday, March 6.
The case involved a Tulsa County man who recently had traveled to Italy, where the virus was quickly spreading. He first exhibited symptoms on Feb. 29, shortly after his return.
Saint Francis officials said all of their facilities will observe the minute of silence Monday.
At Saint Francis Hospital, staff members will gather in the main lobby to mark the moment to the tolling of the chapel bells.
