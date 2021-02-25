Minute of silence to be observed for COVID-19 one-year mark

To recognize the one-year mark of COVID-19’s arrival in Oklahoma, and to honor all of those who have been directly affected, the community is invited on Monday to join in a minute of silence.

Organized by Saint Francis Health Systems, the minute-long observance will start at noon.

A number of area churches will participate by ringing their bells.

It’s a good time “to pause to reflect upon the year that has passed since Oklahoma’s first COVID-19 patient was diagnosed,” Saint Francis officials said in a statement. “Let our silence serve as a tribute to those we have lost and as a testament to our collective perseverance.”

The moment is intended to show support for Oklahomans who have lost loved ones to the virus, or who have been impacted in other ways, they said.

It’s also meant to show gratitude to frontline health care workers.

Dr. Adam Karpman, cardiologist with the Heart Hospital at Saint Francis, said: “I still struggle sometimes to find the right words to match the emotions I feel about all we have been through. In this moment of silence, I’m glad words won’t be needed — the echo of our silence will speak for itself. Coming together for this is really meaningful to me.”