Minor killed in rollover crash on north Tulsa street

A rollover crash on Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard has left a minor dead and multiple other people injured, police at the scene said.
At least two vehicles were involved, and police walked one man away in handcuffs.
Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard is closed near 36th Street North while the crash is being investigated.
This is a developing story. Check tulsaworld.com for updates.
Kelsy Schlotthauer
918-581-8455
kelsy.schlotthauer@tulsaworld.com
Twitter: @K_Schlott
