Although it’s been almost a year since the Russians invaded, the people of Ukraine have not lost the will to fight.

And that’s especially true for those whose job puts them directly in harm’s way.

“The spirit is high and strong. I have never seen fear,” said the Rev. Ivan Rusyn, whose wartime efforts include ministering to Ukraine’s frontline soldiers.

“They just want to get the job done, and they want to go home.”

Rusyn, a pastor and seminary president based in Kyiv, will be resuming that work soon, but first he’s taking a brief break to visit the U.S.

Together with his wife, Luda, it includes a stop in Tulsa this weekend at First Presbyterian Church, where church leaders are inviting the community to come out.

Rusyn will speak at 6:30 p.m. Saturday at the church, 709 S. Boston Ave. He said his goal is to provide an update on the war and share stories, while saying thank you for financial and spiritual support.

He will also participate in the church’s Sunday activities, including preaching at the 11 a.m. service.

Rusyn, an ordained minister and president of the Ukrainian Evangelical Theological Seminary in Kyiv, said he doesn’t see the war ending anytime soon.

“We still have a long road ahead of us,” he said. “We are fighting a giant.”

Russian forces recently shifted focus to trying to destroy the nation’s power infrastructure.

“As a result, a lot of civilians are killed and most Ukrainians are without power for at least half of the day. So it’s a very tough situation,” Rusyn said.

Since the first days of the war, Rusyn and a team from the seminary have made regular visits to the troops.

“It is my privilege,” he said, “because those guys — they are giving their lives for my country, for my life, for my freedom.”

“We bring them greetings from different churches, we encourage them, we pray with them, serve communion for them and spend time with them,” he said.

Visits also include wounded soldiers in hospitals.

“We try to support them and demonstrate our deepest, deepest appreciation for their service,” he said.

Rusyn’s seminary has also supported relief efforts to civilians.

Kyiv has been hit hard, and the seminary itself sustained a direct hit from a missile strike.

“Fortunately, we were warned by the Ukrainian army that it is dangerous to remain on our campus,” Rusyn said. “Two days after we left, our campus was shelled, hit by six missiles. Praise God nobody was injured but just damage to buildings and windows.”

Looking back at the last year, Rusyn said the experience has changed him as a minister and a person.

“I’ve seen the ugliest faces of war and violence. But also I’ve seen the most beautiful faces of generosity, support and service. So this war has reshaped my understanding of God’s church mission and many other things.”

Rusyn said ultimately the war is about “identity.”

“There is no space for the Ukrainian identity and language and values under Russian dominion,” he said. “This is the reason why the fight has to be fought. For us as Ukrainians, we win or die.”

As for identity, Rusyn has never been more sure of his own, he added.

“This war made me more Ukrainian than I’ve ever been,” he said. “So I am grateful to God for my country and I am ready to do whatever I can to serve.”

He’s also grateful for the ongoing support from the United States, and its churches, individuals and government, he said.

“We feel very awkward when we want to say thank you,” Rusyn said. “We want to express our gratitude, but we don’t know how. Because just to say ‘thank you very much’ — it’s not enough. But we are moved to tears when we see how the people from the United States care.”

First Presbyterian officials said the church has taken up a “love gift” to present to Rusyn to address the needs in his community and have previously donated to the seminary through the Outreach Foundation.

