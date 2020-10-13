Milestone for Tulsa: 3% will have contracted COVID-19, public health official says

"We're getting into ranges that we haven't really been in since July, the time period we felt we needed to implement a mask ordinance in the first place," he said in response to a question about action steps from City Council.

Bynum added that a statewide mask ordinance would benefit Tulsans because of the traffic from suburban communities with no mask ordinance and limited compliance with face coverings.

"Something has to change because of the elevated levels of hospitalizations we're seeing," he said.

Watch the noon news conference here or via facebook.com/cityoftulsa.