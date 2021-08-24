Christopher Richardson sits smoking a cigarette on a small retaining wall near the QuikTrip at 15th Street and Denver Avenue.

An empty beer is on the ground nearby. It’s early, but it is already hot and humid. Richardson has lived on the streets for about four years. David McGee, better known by the nickname "Dr. MooMoo," approaches carrying a smile sign.

He wears a mask with a smile on it and a matching T-shirt. Richardson seems taken aback when Dr. MooMoo holds up his smile sign and says, “Hello! Happy Wednesday!”

He asks Richardson if he needs anything. Richardson tells him about life on the streets.

Dr. MooMoo reaches into his fanny pack, digs around and hands him a $5 bill. Then the interaction becomes different than someone giving money to a person experiencing homelessness, which happens all the time.

Dr. MooMoo asks Richardson if he can give him a hug. The two embrace, and Richardson appears to melt. It isn’t the kind of hug you give the aunt you rarely see. It is the kind of hug you get from your best friend after a long absence. The kind of touch that people living on the streets rarely get.

“Chris, you made my day,” Dr. MooMoo tells him. He adds, “Get you something cold to drink.”

Dr. MooMoo has been taking these walks weekly for 38 years. When the pandemic hit, he felt people especially needed to be reminded to smile even though they were wearing masks. He holds the smile sign up as cars pass, and he waves to them.

Even though you have a mask on, “it’s important to still smile because you can see it in people’s eyes,” he says.

He wears a fanny pack and always has several $5 bills tucked into it, as well as a $100 bill. He almost never gives the $100 bill to a homeless person.

“I don’t want them to buy so much alcohol they get alcohol poisoning,” he says. He usually gives them $5. He says someone is always placed in his path who needs the help.

Dr. MooMoo is a retired chiropractor from Kansas City. His office was decorated with cows, and that’s how he got his nickname. When he retired, he decided to split his time between Kansas City, Tulsa and Palm Springs, California.

He attended Oral Roberts University and loves the biking trails in Tulsa. He grew up poor — so poor that he remembers looking behind grocery stores instead of shopping inside them.

It’s those memories that have fueled his passion of taking a weekly walk to spread joy.

“Happy Wednesday,” he says as he passes two young interns walking into an office job. One is leery; the other one loves the interaction. When people engage with him, he asks them, “What’s the No. 1 thing that makes you smile?” He takes a photo of them with his smile sign and posts the picture, their answer and story about the interaction on his Facebook page: facebook.com/onthestreetswithdrmoomoo.

After several interactions and a stop at a Cherry Street restaurant for a cold drink, Dr. MooMoo was on his way home.

A woman from behind shouts, “I love your message.” For Dr. MooMoo it’s a chance to engage. Cherry Black walks up in her workout clothes. She says she is the self-proclaimed Mayor of Cherry Street. Her shirt reads, “Be kind to humankind.”

Dr. MooMoo’s interaction with her is the same as it has been with the homeless people. He asks about her, takes her photo holding his smile sign, and asks what makes her smile.

He hugs her, and as the interaction is almost over, he asks how she is doing. Black tears up and tells him she lost her job due to the pandemic. She’s been able to keep up, but the one thing that is being cut out is expensive groceries.

She and her 11-year-old daughter have been eating more ramen noodles than they want.

Dr. MooMoo reaches into his fanny pack and pulls out the $100 bill, and he asks if it would help. She takes it, and they embrace again. Black is crying, almost sobbing. She thanks him over and over again as they hug. She tells him how hard the past year and a half has been.

“I appreciate him,” she says. She turns to him and says, “You saw me, and that means the world.” Dr. MooMoo responds by pointing skyward and saying: “You thank him. He wanted to bless you today.”

Someone brought it to Dr. MooMoo’s attention that if he’s been taking these walks weekly for 38 years, he’s given away more than $185,000. “It’s instantly replenished,” he says of the money.

Dr. MooMoo doesn’t like attention. That’s why he wears the mask and disguise. Once he takes it off and puts away his smile sign, he is unrecognizable.

In fact, he only agreed to be in the Tulsa World because he wanted to inspire others to get out of their comfort zone and do something nice for their neighbor.

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.