Mike Simons: Discarded PPE becoming its own epidemic

In March, it was rare to see a person wearing a mask in Tulsa. The COVID-19 virus was still mostly other places, and as a photographer I was struggling to document the invisible.

When I saw a person wearing a mask, I almost always approached them, maskless myself, and asked to photograph them.

Now it’s almost more rare to see someone without a mask. This has become our normal.

I try to never leave the house or car without wearing one.

In July, I started to notice something gross. Everywhere I went there was discarded PPE littering the ground.

In parking lots, on roads, on sidewalks, on grocery store floors and in parks, I saw discarded gloves, wipes and masks. I started photographing them, and feeling guilty.

I was wearing surgical masks at the time. I wondered, “Am I contributing to this problem? Have they blown out of my car or inadvertently been set down and forgotten?”

All these photos, and all this trash, made me think of of Meke Fullard’s good example.

I photographed her downtown in July wearing a reuseable cloth mask. It was purple and matched her purple glasses.