Mike Mazzei drops out of treasurer race

Former state Sen. Mike Mazzei has dropped his campaign for state treasurer, citing a conflict with the financial services company with which he is affiliated.

“Our campaign was off to a very impressive start with achieving both early organization and fundraising goals,” Mazzei said in a written statement. “While this is unexpected, this campaign will not be the last time that I seek a way to help and serve the wonderful people of Oklahoma.”

Mazzei said Raymond James Financial, with which he has long been associated, did not want him involved in the race. Investing state funds is a major part of the treasurer’s job.

Mazzei was looking to replace current Treasurer Randy McDaniel, who is not seeking re-election. The only other announced candidates are Republicans Todd Russ, a term-limited state representative from Cordell, and Oklahoma County Clerk David Hooten.

Several other potential candidates are said to be considering the race.

Mazzei was elected to the Senate in 2004 and term-limited in 2016. He served as chairman of the Senate Finance Committee for eight years and was Gov. Kevin Stitt’s secretary of finance in 2019 and 2020.

Mazzei said last week he is “really excited about Oklahoma’s future.”