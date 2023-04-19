Around 1,000 people, including Mayor G.T. Bynum, spent the noon hour on a windy Wednesday in Oral Roberts University's Mabee Center parking lot.

They were gathered for the ribbon-cutting ceremony for the Mike Carter Athletic Center, named for the former longtime ORU athletic director who is now AD emeritus and its vice president of development and alumni relations.

The $15 million, three-story athletic center includes two NCAA-regulation basketball practice courts, a 10,000-square-foot sports performance center with a weight room and fueling station, the ELI (education, learning, integrity) Academic Center, study spaces, and administrative and basketball coaches' offices. In addition, the center will be used for nonathletic functions.

"It's a transformational day," ORU athletic director Tim Johnson said. "It's a quantum leap for our athletic department. As we mentioned earlier today this building, and I know I'm biased, but this building is among the best in the country at any level, any budget, whether its mid-major or Power 5, we are so excited to let Tulsa see it, to let our donors see it, and to get our student-athletes and coaches in it."

The athletic center is part of a major facilities upgrade across the university.

A new welcome center opened last fall and the J.D. McKean Library is scheduled to open later this year. Also, a Media Arts Center is projected to open in 2024. After that a new dining hall and dorm complex are planned. It's a boom time for ORU, which has 14 consecutive years of enrollment growth with now more than 5,000 students — and has operated without debt for 10 years in a row.

"We've got a lot of expansion here on campus," ORU President Billy Wilson said. "But this particular building (Carter Athletic Center) really is a result of our men's basketball team going to the Sweet Sixteen (in 2021) and inspired our donors in a way that almost nothing else has and we are so excited."

Bynum said, "This is an historic day for us here in Tulsa," and added, "Mike Carter represents the best of Tulsa."

The turnout for the ceremony about doubled ORU's projections.

"I was blown away," Carter said. "To think that many people would come and care was great."

Carter was hired as ORU's athletic director in 1994 and held that position until 2021.

"I'm humbled and honored to have my name on this facility," Carter said. "I'm particularly thankful for Tim Johnson, for the outstanding job he's doing as athletic director.

"It was Tim's vision for this building. He came to me one day in early '21 and said, 'Hey, I've got an idea for an athletic center. It's probably $12-$15 million, you think we can do it?' I said, 'Tim we're in the middle of a $75 million capital campaign on campus. No.' He said, 'You think this is just a pipe dream?' I said, 'Yeah, it's a pipe dream.' And then we made it to the Sweet Sixteen."

Before that trip, ORU had not been to the Sweet Sixteen or won an NCAA Tournament game since 1974.

Johnson was a little emotional Wednesday as the pipe dream came to fruition.

"In athletics its important to always be on the cutting edge and see around the corner, but it's also just as important to stop a little bit and reflect and see where you've come from," Johnson said.

"It shows anything's possible."