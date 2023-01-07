Migration from other states drives Oklahoma's population over 4 million mark

The population in Oklahoma has eclipsed the 4 million mark for the first time, thanks in part to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The U.S. Census Bureau estimates the population in Oklahoma, as of July 1, to be 4,019,800.

The agency estimates the state topped the 4 million mark sometime during the one-year period between July 1, 2021, and July 1, 2022, when it grew by 28,575 residents.

Tulsa Regional Chamber President and CEO Mike Neal lauded the latest population data.

“Population growth within the Tulsa metro and across Oklahoma is helpful to current employers because it expands the available workforce pool,” Neal said. “Surpassing significant population milestones also puts our state on the radar of new employers who might not previously have considered us for expansion or relocation opportunities.”

But data behind the overall state population increase since the 2020 Census reflects a fundamental change in the source of new residents.

Of the nearly 65,000 net increase in state population attributed to migration since April 2020, nearly 88% of the additional residents moved here from other states.

“For the second year in a row Oklahoma has seen a huge surge in domestic in-migration compared to really any year since 2010, said researcher William Frey, senior fellow at Brookings Metro.

For the past two years, Oklahoma has been ranked 10th in the country in domestic in-migration, Frey said.

Over the past five years, the greatest net in-migration to Oklahoma is from California, he said.

“I would say there is a surge to the state of domestic migration since the pandemic,” Frey said. “I don’t know to what extent the pandemic has anything to do with it other than, my guess is, there is more migration from California, which has shown that the pandemic, plus high housing costs, has pushed people out."

Meanwhile, migration to Oklahoma from outside the country was attributed with adding 8,100 residents to the state during the same time period.

The growth in migration to Oklahoma from other states since 2020 is a change from prior years when migration from outside the country to Oklahoma outpaced so-called domestic, or intrastate migration.

For instance, from April 1, 2010, to July 1, 2019, migrants to Oklahoma contributed to a net gain in population of 84,467 people, with 56,503 of them coming from outside the U.S.

Migration is just one of two elements that contribute to overall population change.

Oklahoma was one of 24 states that since April 2020 that has experienced a net decline in population from what the Census Bureau describes as “natural change,” or the difference between the number of deaths and births.

Since April 2020, Oklahoma has experienced a net decline in population attributed to natural change, meaning there have been more deaths than births. Breaking it down, since April 2020 there have been 107,055 births in the state versus 112,490 deaths for an overall natural change in population of -5,435, according to the Census Bureau’s population estimates program.

Prior to the pandemic, few states typically saw more deaths than births during any given period, said Frey at Brookings Metro.

For instance, from April 2010 to July 2019, Oklahoma saw its population increase by 120,719 due to natural change, a result of there being 480,618 births compared to 359,899 deaths.

Nationwide, both immigration and natural change in population shifted downward in most parts of the U.S. during the pandemic, according to Frey.

Frey’s research found that major metropolitan areas collectively saw a large decline in population due to out-migration during the pandemic.

This is the first time the nation’s major metro areas registered an annual negative growth rate since at least 1990, according to Frey. During the same period, the growth rate of smaller metropolitan areas ticked upward, while non-metropolitan counties as a whole saw their highest annual growth rate in over a decade.

Oklahoma is still the 28th most populous state, but the latest population figures narrows the gap between it and Oregon, the next most populous state.

The population in Oregon declined by 16,164 to 4,240,137 from July 1, 2021, to July 1, 2022, according to the Census Bureau’s population estimates program.

State population change Select state population and change since April 1 2020 1. California, 39,029,342, -508,903 2. Texas, 30,029,572, +884,144 27. Oregon, 4,240,137, +2,846 28. Oklahoma, 4,019,800, +60,454

