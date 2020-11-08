Michael Overall: Would the old Bartlett Square fountain survive in today's revitalized downtown Tulsa?

Driving north on Main Street at 3 o’clock on a Sunday morning, a Chevy pickup hit the south side of the Bartlett Square fountain, which acted like a ramp and launched the truck several feet into the air.
The vehicle landed on the far side of the traffic circle, where the driver emerged unscathed. The fountain, however, didn’t survive.
It was only 6 years old in March 2011, but it had already been damaged several times. Tulsa put the fountain in the middle of the intersection after ripping out the old Main Mall, reopening both Main and Fifth streets to traffic.
The redesigned square was supposed to draw new businesses and revitalize the area, in the very heart of the historic Deco District. But it remained a rather sleepy intersection after business hours, and virtually deserted after dark. Being unfamiliar with the area, late-night drivers sometimes didn’t notice the fountain until they smashed into it.
Crews encased the remains of the fountain in plywood for a while. Then Tulsa installed a new Bartlett Square fountain in April 2014, this time designing it with a very low profile to let cars run over it with no more drama than hitting a speed bump.
Ironically, though, the old fountain might be perfectly safe today, if it had survived long enough to see how much the Deco District has changed.
Price Family Properties, one of downtown’s biggest developers, will host a “Bike Challenge” next Saturday morning to remind Tulsa that Fifth and Main isn’t a quiet intersection anymore.
Within an easy stroll of the square, you can find Eerie Abby Ales, Lassalle’s New Orleans Deli, Topeca Coffee, Roppongi Ramen, The Vault, Take 2, Elote Cafe, the Local Bison, Candy Castle and more. Cherry Street Kitchen will move to 111 W. Fifth St., a block west of Bartlett Square, in early 2021.
It might have taken longer than expected, but reopening Bartlett Square to traffic has finally paid off. And with more traffic, the intersection has become more familiar to Tulsa drivers. Most of us can get through it now without acting like the Dukes of Hazzard.
From 8 to 12:30 a.m. Saturday, Price Family Properties will donate $100 to the Tulsa Area United Way for every person who walks or bikes through a balloon arch at Sixth and Main streets, a block south of Bartlett Square.
