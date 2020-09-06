Michael Overall: With Tulsa's new 'Bridge,' Cherry Street and Pearl District will grow toward each other

Twenty-one years ago, at a public conference about “smart growth,” then-Mayor Susan Savage asked developers for ideas to redevelop 10 acres of property wedged between the Inner Dispersal Loop and Peoria Avenue, where the city had cleared out several square blocks of dilapidated housing.
Investors weren’t exactly lining up for the opportunity. Downtown was still all but abandoned after 5 o’clock. And the nearby Pearl neighborhood, stretching east from Peoria Avenue along Sixth Street, had a lingering reputation as one of Tulsa’s most notorious red-light districts.
Even Jamie Jamieson, the developer who took on Mayor Savage’s challenge and broke ground in 2000 on the Village at Central Park, described the area at the time as “bleak” and “shocking.” The Village, a new but deliberately old-fashioned neighborhood filled with red-brick townhouses and wide sidewalks, was celebrated as a “new beginning” and a “fresh start” for the area.
Of course, it wasn’t really the beginning. The Pearl District Neighborhood Association, originally known as the Central Park Neighborhood Association before the Pearl name was revived, began back in the 1980s to organize clean-up efforts. And the group lobbied City Hall and the Police Department to crack down on drug dealers and prostitutes in the area.
But that wasn’t exactly the beginning either. Pearl District residents and business owners were inspired at least partly by the previous success of similar efforts to clean up Cherry Street.
Revitalization is a generational effort, one project leading to another. Not necessarily right away, however.
Five years ago, for example, Phat Philly’s cheesesteak sandwich shop gutted and remodeled the old Strings West guitar store at Peoria and 13th Street. The location seemed ideal, the owners told the Tulsa World at the time, because it could draw traffic from both Cherry Street to the south and the Pearl District to the north.
Phat Philly’s restored one small storefront, but now revitalization is spreading next door with plans announced last week for a $4 million project to convert an old pawn shop into “a one-stop, date-night destination,” as the developer described it to the Tulsa World.
The Bridge, presumably named in honor of the nearby overpass where Peoria crosses the Broken Arrow Expressway, will combine a music venue with a restaurant and retail space.
In the short term, it promises to replace a run-down eyesore with a sleek and modern landmark at highly visible location. But the real potential lies in the long term — five or 10 years, even 20 years in the future.
As revitalization spreads south from the Pearl District and north from Cherry Street, it will meet in the middle at 11th Street, historic Route 66, where Tulsa’s new Bus Rapid Transit system is planning to have a central hub and where several recent developments are already promoting themselves as the new Meadow Gold District, named after the area’s famous neon sign.
Eventually, the three districts could blend into one more-or-less continuous entertainment corridor stretching nearly a mile along Peoria. It’s just going to take time.
Michael Overall
918-581-8383
michael.overall@tulsaworld.com
Twitter: @MichaelOverall2
