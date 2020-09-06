Michael Overall: With Tulsa's new 'Bridge,' Cherry Street and Pearl District will grow toward each other

Revitalization is a generational effort, one project leading to another. Not necessarily right away, however.

Five years ago, for example, Phat Philly’s cheesesteak sandwich shop gutted and remodeled the old Strings West guitar store at Peoria and 13th Street. The location seemed ideal, the owners told the Tulsa World at the time, because it could draw traffic from both Cherry Street to the south and the Pearl District to the north.

Phat Philly’s restored one small storefront, but now revitalization is spreading next door with plans announced last week for a $4 million project to convert an old pawn shop into “a one-stop, date-night destination,” as the developer described it to the Tulsa World.

The Bridge, presumably named in honor of the nearby overpass where Peoria crosses the Broken Arrow Expressway, will combine a music venue with a restaurant and retail space.

In the short term, it promises to replace a run-down eyesore with a sleek and modern landmark at highly visible location. But the real potential lies in the long term — five or 10 years, even 20 years in the future.