Michael Overall: 'With tolls for the rest of our lives,' Oklahoma turnpikes keep a debate raging for 75 years

Proponents countered with a feasibility study that said the turnpike would make $1.83 million in just the first year. That estimate, however, was way off. Opened in May 1953, the Turner Turnpike actually collected $2.21 million its first year. And it has continued to exceed expectations pretty much ever since.

Revenue wasn’t expected to reach $3 million a year before the 1980s, but actually hit that mark before the end of the 1950s.

Naturally, the phenomenal success encouraged the state to build more toll roads. The Will Rogers Turnpike from Tulsa to the Missouri state line opened in 1957, followed by the H.E. Bailey Turnpike from Oklahoma City toward Wichita Falls in 1964, with the caveat that none of them would stop collecting tolls until all of them had been paid for.

Now, the state has 12 turnpikes covering 630 miles. And the Oklahoma Turnpike Authority is considering long-term plans for more construction, including additional lanes for the Turner and improvements to the Will Rogers, according to reports last week.

Legislators say they want to see details before committing to more bond issues. And it will inevitably continue the same old debate that started nearly 75 years ago and has never really stopped.