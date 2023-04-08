On a chaotic morning in late February 1917, pedestrians scattered as a car jumped the sidewalk and crashed into the window of a paint store near Fifth and Main streets in downtown Tulsa.

The car appeared to be driverless until the head of a 2-year-old boy peeked over the dashboard. He had climbed behind the controls while his mother did a little shopping.

Luckily, no one was injured. But while the car was being backed off the sidewalk, an awning caught fire over the entrance of the Jenkins Music store across the street. Somebody had dropped a match or a lit cigar from a window above, apparently while leaning out to watch the commotion, according to the archives of the Tulsa World.

Then, while firefighters dealt with the flames, a loud crash echoed through downtown.

Part of the south wall of the Sinclair Building, then in the early phases of construction on the southeast corner of Fifth and Main, had collapsed under the weight of freshly poured concrete.

Luckily, again, no one was injured. But the mishap drew more attention to the Sinclair, which had been largely overshadowed in local news coverage by other downtown projects.

The oil boom had triggered a building boom in Tulsa, with the World counting no fewer than 20 construction sites within a five-block radius. The newspaper even noted that if all the new buildings under construction were stacked on top of each other, they would reach 1,884 feet into the air.

The most celebrated project was the new 15-story Cosden Oil headquarters at Fourth Street and Boston Avenue, where it was going to become the tallest building in Oklahoma at the time. With elaborate terra cotta detailing on the exterior and an ornate lobby that featured five kinds of marble, the Cosden — now the Mid-Continent Tower — promised to match the luxury of New York skyscrapers, and it was going to help Tulsa establish itself as the Oil Capital of the World.

The Sinclair, in comparison, seemed underwhelming. The eight-story building — nine, counting the rooftop penthouse — would feature tan brick with cream-colored terra cotta accents, making it a handsome addition to Fifth Street but not an attention-grabbing landmark.

Of course, Harry Sinclair, one of the most colorful oil tycoons to emerge from Tulsa history, incorporated some extravagant details. But they weren’t readily visible from the sidewalk.

Most rooms, for example, offered generous 12-foot ceilings. Pneumatic tubes connected offices on various floors. And basement radiators kept nearby sidewalks free of ice and snow.

The collapsed wall during construction turned out to be a relatively minor setback, and the building was finished in 1919, according to the World’s archives. It served as the headquarters for Sinclair Oil until 1953 and then changed owners several times over the years.

Like a lot of historic downtown buildings, it became mostly vacant by the ’90s, and downtown revitalization skipped over it in the 2010s, with several surrounding buildings turning into lofts while the Sinclair still sat mostly empty.

Now, finally, the Tulsa-based Ross Group is investing at least $15 million into a renovation that will include apartments and commercial space.

Once again, however, the Sinclair seems be getting overshadowed by other downtown projects. While construction quietly makes progress at Fifth and Main, headlines focus on major developments in the Tulsa Arts District, such as the OKPOP Museum and the massive 260,000-square-foot office tower at 222 N. Detroit Ave.

But when the Sinclair reopens later this year, it will mark a significant milestone in the rebirth of downtown — the last major historic building in the old Central Business District to be brought back to life.

That deserves attention.