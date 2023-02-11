Nobody knew why the cat did it. Maybe it had rabies. Maybe, as some people speculated at the time, it got too close to a bottle of turpentine. But one morning in early January 1895, a drug store owner’s cute little pet suddenly began attacking customers.

The cat fought so ferociously that eight or 10 grown men stood on top of chairs to get away from it and somebody went to fetch Tom Stufflebeam, the town marshal. But Stufflebeam couldn’t subdue the cat either.

The marshal might have been able to face off against outlaws like the Dalton gang, “but when it comes to a mad cat he gets his anatomy on top of the most convenient counter in much shorter time than it takes to tell the story,” according to a newspaper report from the time.

Stufflebeam was not, of course, a “real” marshal. Tulsa had not yet been incorporated as a city and had no municipal government that could officially hire a law enforcement officer.

Instead, Stufflebeam got his paycheck from an unofficial group called the “Vigilance Committee,” which basically made him a private security guard for the town’s business owners. Another word for it might be “vigilante.”

Early Tulsa was a dusty little frontier community, one of the last bastions of the Wild West, where cattle drives came through the middle of town and rowdy cowboys used windows for target practice, according to an early newspaper known as the Indian Republican.

“It is not safe at night to light up a store or residence without having that light shot out,” the Republican said. “Bands of outlaws roam the hills on every side of town.”

Stufflebeam seems to have played a vital role in bringing law and order to Tulsa, but not the way he might have supposed, according to the Republican.

He allegedly got drunk one day, fell in the river and nearly drowned before he was pulled out of the water by another Tulsa pioneer, whose name was recorded for posterity as Burrel Cox.

This rather embarrassing incident, highlighting the need for more professional law enforcement, helped convince attorney Harry Campbell and other leading citizens to begin drawing up papers of incorporation.

A delegation from Tulsa took the paperwork to Muskogee, where Judge William Springer interrupted a murder trial to sign them on Jan. 18, 1898 — the date often regarded as the city’s birthday, as noted by a recent Facebook post from modern-day Mayor G.T. Bynum.

As for Stufflebeam, he was not entirely out of job. The new City Council continued to pay him $10 a week as a night watchman, according to the archives of the Tulsa World.

