Michael Overall: Why Tulsa expressways didn’t help people get downtown any faster

A final batch of entries dropped into the spinning cage just 15 minutes before the drawing, with an excited crowd gathering near the corner of Fourth and Main streets to see who was going to win a brand-new 1957 Ford sedan.

Tickets for the drawing were actually ballot stubs, on which thousands of people had written their names and telephone numbers to prove they had taken part in the previous day’s referendum. Tulsa had voted overwhelmingly on Oct. 22, 1957, to support a $4.8 million bond issue to build a series of expressways stretching from downtown into the suburbs.

Legally, of course, the drawing could not exclude people who had voted against the expressways. But organizers had made it clear which way they leaned. And the drawing itself, on the evening after the vote, became a street party to celebrate the bond issue’s victory.

The pro-expressway campaign had promised that the new highway system would save Tulsa drivers a significant amount of time, with some daily commutes even cut in half. But how much difference did the expressways really make in the long-run?

Driving from Sapulpa to downtown Tulsa took 18 minutes in 1957, according to the archives of the Tulsa World. Today, it takes 19 minutes, according to Google Maps.

Going from Skiatook to downtown Tulsa took 20 minutes in 1957. Today, it takes 24 minutes.

From Claremore took 30 minutes back then. Now, 34 minutes.

Only Broken Arrow commuters still seem to be saving a lot of time. It used to take them 25 minutes to get downtown but now they only need 16 minutes, according to Google. But any Tulsa driver knows it can take a lot longer at rush hour.

There’s no record of who won the new Ford in 1957. But at the time, the driver would have still seen a lot of open country and farmland between Tulsa and the surrounding suburbs. By the time the new freeways were finished in the 1970s, however, Tulsa’s suburban population had more than tripled and the number of registered cars in the United States had more than doubled.

Even when traffic flowed smoothly on the new freeways, cars were spending more time on crowded access roads and arterial streets. And in the long-term, daily commutes from the ’burbs didn’t get much faster.

The real question, of course, is: What would Tulsa look like today if voters had said ‘no’ to the expressways 65 years ago?

Interstate 244 alone handles more than 73,000 vehicles a day, according to recent estimates from the Oklahoma Department of Transportation. Imagine that many cars trying to squeeze through downtown on old Route 66.

When you think about it that way, the expressways are saving us a lot of time after all.