Michael Overall: Why the luxurious Excelsior Hotel wasn't a blockbuster success in Tulsa

The doorman wore a gray overcoat with a matching top hat and cape, despite the warm spring weather. And he stood near a vintage Roll Royce to check his reflection in the polished fender.
An out-of-town newspaper reporter, visiting downtown Tulsa in May 1982, described the car as a sort of prop, a status symbol parked near the main entrance to let guests know what kind of place this was meant to be — the city’s newest, finest and most luxurious hotel. The Excelsior.
A 17th-floor suite went for $1,200 a night in today’s money, which got you a Jacuzzi, a 50-inch TV and a parlor that that was four times bigger than a standard room. The hotel restaurant, Waterford’s, featured French cuisine. And the staff was trained to provide service equaled only by the best hotels of Europe, according to news reports from the time.
Early guests included the cast of “The Outsiders,” which began filming in Tulsa in March 1982. The Soc actors enjoyed skyline views from upper-floor suites while Tom Cruise and the other Greasers stayed in ordinary rooms on the sixth floor, bringing the movie’s social hierarchy into real life.
Hollywood’s presence solidified the Excelsior’s reputation as Tulsa’s premiere hotel. But it didn’t exactly do blockbuster business. Talking to that out-of-town reporter a few months after the hotel opened, the general manager described the occupancy rate as “quite good, considering the economic conditions.”
Translation: We have a lot of empty rooms.
The Tulsa Urban Renewal Authority had cleared the land on West Seventh Street across from the Convention Center in the southwest corner of downtown. And developers had been “aggressive” in bidding for the property, eager to take advantage of Tulsa’s booming economy, according to newspaper articles from the time.
Oil prices were soaring after the Iranian revolution in 1978 and climbed again after a war broke out between Iran and Iraq in September 1980, reducing supplies from the Middle East by millions of barrels per day. But global production had once again caught up with demand by the time the Excelsior opened three days after Christmas in 1981. Oil prices fell and Tulsa’s economy faltered.
The hotel, of course, expected the downturn to be short-lived. And it was. Tulsa’s economy picked up again. For a while.
Then Oklahoma plunged into the Oil Bust, losing more than 60,000 jobs statewide between 1983 and 1984. Tulsa’s economic development came to a standstill and downtown suffered years of neglect and decline, not really turning around until after the turn of the century.
Known today as the downtown DoubleTree by Hilton, the hotel remains a well-known landmark and an important asset for the city’s tourism industry. But its upscale reputation has long since been eclipsed by the Ambassador, the Mayo, the Tulsa Club and other hotel destinations.
The downtown DoubleTree sold in late July for about $21 million, which is about $11 million less than it cost to build 40 years ago, according to newspaper archives.
