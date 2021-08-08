Michael Overall: Why the luxurious Excelsior Hotel wasn't a blockbuster success in Tulsa

Translation: We have a lot of empty rooms.

The Tulsa Urban Renewal Authority had cleared the land on West Seventh Street across from the Convention Center in the southwest corner of downtown. And developers had been “aggressive” in bidding for the property, eager to take advantage of Tulsa’s booming economy, according to newspaper articles from the time.

Oil prices were soaring after the Iranian revolution in 1978 and climbed again after a war broke out between Iran and Iraq in September 1980, reducing supplies from the Middle East by millions of barrels per day. But global production had once again caught up with demand by the time the Excelsior opened three days after Christmas in 1981. Oil prices fell and Tulsa’s economy faltered.

The hotel, of course, expected the downturn to be short-lived. And it was. Tulsa’s economy picked up again. For a while.

Then Oklahoma plunged into the Oil Bust, losing more than 60,000 jobs statewide between 1983 and 1984. Tulsa’s economic development came to a standstill and downtown suffered years of neglect and decline, not really turning around until after the turn of the century.