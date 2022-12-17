Michael Overall: Why downtown Tulsa is lucky this building project never happened

A fence appeared, seemingly overnight, around a majestic oak tree near the northwest corner of 21st Street and Utica Avenue. And in early July 1982, Walt Helmerich III obtained a court order barring anyone from cutting its branches or pouring concrete within a 6-foot radius of its trunk.

“This isn’t a single tree we’re being hardnosed about,” Helmerich told the Tulsa World at the time. “To protect all of the trees, you’ve got to protect each of them.”

The city was clearing the right-of-way to widen the intersection and add turn lanes. But Helmerich & Payne, a Tulsa-based drilling company, had received assurances that the trees in front of its office building would remain unharmed.

“Trees are important to us,” Helmerich said.

Ironically, his company was partly to blame for the street-widening that was putting the trees in danger.

H&P, saying it wanted to find easier parking for employees, left downtown in November 1962, just a few years after Helmerich III succeeded his father as company president. It bought a three-story building catty-corner from Utica Square and added four new floors on top.

By 1981, however, H&P had outgrown the space and announced plans for a $14 million, 11-story office tower just west of 21st and Utica. And the expected construction was one reason the city decided to widen the intersection — and to start cutting down trees.

The building was going to have 150,000 square feet with a somewhat bulky red-brick exterior that reminded Helmerich of the historic Georgetown neighborhood in Washington, D.C. But it never got off the ground.

Plummeting oil prices killed the project and H&P remained in the smaller building for another 22 years.

In 2003, having again outgrown the space, H&P moved to Boulder Towers, the old headquarters for Skelly Oil near 15th Street and Boulder Avenue. But it was supposed to be a short stay.

H&P tore down its old building at 21st and Utica to make room for a new office tower. But again, construction never started. And the company remained on Boulder for the next two decades.

Earlier this month, Helmerich & Payne finally announced plans to move into a permanent headquarters in 2024. But it’s not going back to 21st and Utica.

H&P will lease 80,000 square feet in a newly built high-rise at 222 N. Detroit Ave., originally intended to become the headquarters of WPX Energy before it merged with Oklahoma City-based Devon Energy and left Tulsa.

The move will help solve a problem for downtown, which was stuck with a brand-new but vacant office complex in the heart of the Tulsa Arts District. But it leaves Midtown with a vacant lot near one of the busiest and most recognizable intersections in the city.

Fortunately, the property still has several beautiful trees on it — including, presumably, the one Helmerich fought to save. City officials agreed to realign the street a few feet to the south to spare it.

