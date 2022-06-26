Michael Overall: Why downtown Bixby isn't where it was supposed to be

In February 1902, a couple of months after finishing work on Tulsa’s original townsite, a U.S. government surveyor named Gus Patton moved his equipment 18 miles southeast to begin laying out the first proper streets for Bixby.

A small farming community, the town had only a handful of businesses, including a few blacksmiths, a mercantile and a drugstore. But Patton mapped out 80 acres, giving Bixby plenty of room to grow.

A few years later, the Midland Valley Railroad extended tracks from Muskogee to Tulsa, running more or less parallel with the Arkansas River most of the way and, like the river, passing both east and north of Bixby.

The route didn’t go out of its way to include Bixby, but local farmers wanted access to the railroad and Midland Valley sent its own surveyor to lay out new streets near the tracks.

The new plat, however, made no effort to match the original street grid from the government survey. Breckenridge Street marked the beginning of “New Bixby” and the northern edge of the original town. Main Street came to an unceremonious dead end at Breckenridge.

The railroad sparked a growth spurt in Bixby, but new developments preferred to be located near the tracks. And existing businesses relocated, too, rebuilding about half a mile north and all but abandoning the old site. Armstrong and Dawes streets became the main commercial district instead of First and Main.

Four trains a day, seven days week, stopped in Bixby at the height of the railroad. But passenger service ended in 1934 and the last freight train left in 1986. The tracks have since been removed but a scar remains visible, cutting diagonally across downtown from southeast to northwest.

The faint trail crosses East 151st Street near Cabiniss Avenue, where Bixby recently announced plans for the largest downtown development in the city’s history. The $30 million mixed-use project, to be known as Ikonic Bixby, will include 150 luxury apartments, a parking garage for 300 cars and 15,000 square feet of retail space.

Like the railroad did more than a century ago, Ikonic Bixby is likely to draw new development toward it. But this time, the rest of downtown, which has seen a wave of revitalization in recent years, won’t be left behind.

