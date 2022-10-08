 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Michael Overall: Why did Starbucks take so long to come to Tulsa?

In the early 1990s, major renovations began on a building that included a Starbucks on the ground floor in downtown Vancouver, British Columbia.

The coffee shop itself remained open, but the company was worried that a messy construction project would disrupt foot traffic around one of its most popular locations, so it opened another Starbucks less than half a block away. But to everyone’s surprise, business thrived at both.

The experience gave Starbucks enough confidence to pursue a “saturation” policy for the rest of the ‘90s, opening more than 5,000 locations before the end of the decade. By the early 2000s, you could find a Starbucks in more than 150 metropolitan areas across 43 states, often with multiple locations within a few hundred yards of each other.

But not one in Tulsa.

The coffee giant’s aggressive growth strategy had focused mostly on urban-style areas with a lot of foot traffic, according to a study from the Harvard Business School. And back then, before revitalization gained speed with the opening of the BOK Center in 2008, downtown Tulsa sidewalks seemed too quiet for a Starbucks. Other “walkable” parts of town, such as Cherry Street and Brookside, apparently didn’t seem big enough to draw the company’s attention.

Tulsa’s first stand-alone Starbucks finally opened at Utica Square in October 2002.

“We’ve been trying to get them here for a long time,” said Ron White, a Utica Square executive, told the Tulsa World when the announcement came.

But Starbucks hadn’t really changed its mind about Tulsa. It had changed its mind about suburbia.

A second Tulsa Starbucks opened, according to the World archives, just two months later near 71st Street and U.S. 169, about as far from a “walkable,” urban-style area as a coffee shop could get.

The company added more than 1,200 locations nationwide in 2002, a super-caffeinated pace even by Starbucks standards, according to national media reports at the time. And to achieve such unprecedented growth, the company embraced suburban areas that had previously not been considered hip enough for coffee shops.

Today, the Tulsa area has at least 31 Starbucks.

Of course, local coffee shops have always provided a vastly superior product. Tulsa never needed a Starbucks. Maybe it’s just nice to be invited to the party.

