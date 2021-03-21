Michael Overall: When Tulsa once got the better of New York City

Published by the New York Times in October 1974, a letter to the editor began with a call for tax reforms to encourage historic preservation. But it ended with an insult to Tulsa.

The letter came in response to news that a Tulsa-based oil company was demolishing several buildings that it owned in the Wall Street district, presumably because it could get a better sale price for the vacant lots.

The half dozen “fine old buildings” included a particularly lovely 12-story tower by the famous McKim, Mead & White architectural firm. And they were all “part of what makes living here so different, so interesting,” the letter said. “Such a far cry from living in Tulsa.”

Ouch!

The writer was, perhaps, a little bitter because for once Tulsa had gotten the better of New York.

Cities Service Oil, better known as CITGO, moved from Bartlesville to Tulsa in 1968 and built a 28-story headquarters at Seventh Street and Boulder Avenue, where the plain modernist tower served as a rather nondescript backdrop for the neo-Gothic spires of Holy Family Cathedral.

