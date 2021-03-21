Michael Overall: When Tulsa once got the better of New York City

Published by the New York Times in October 1974, a letter to the editor began with a call for tax reforms to encourage historic preservation. But it ended with an insult to Tulsa.
The letter came in response to news that a Tulsa-based oil company was demolishing several buildings that it owned in the Wall Street district, presumably because it could get a better sale price for the vacant lots.
The half dozen “fine old buildings” included a particularly lovely 12-story tower by the famous McKim, Mead & White architectural firm. And they were all “part of what makes living here so different, so interesting,” the letter said. “Such a far cry from living in Tulsa.”
Ouch!
The writer was, perhaps, a little bitter because for once Tulsa had gotten the better of New York.
Cities Service Oil, better known as CITGO, moved from Bartlesville to Tulsa in 1968 and built a 28-story headquarters at Seventh Street and Boulder Avenue, where the plain modernist tower served as a rather nondescript backdrop for the neo-Gothic spires of Holy Family Cathedral.
Meanwhile, Cities Service’s parent company remained in New York. But by the early 1970s, news leaked that executives wanted to save money by consolidating the two headquarters. And, of course, New York seemed the most likely place.
In late November 1973, however, Cities Service shocked Wall Street by announcing that it preferred Tulsa. CEO Robert Sellers told the Times that moving to Oklahoma would simply “bring additional improvements in operating efficiency.”
Tulsa got hundreds of new jobs. New York got six vacant lots.
But the victory didn’t last. With the oil bust of the 1980s, CITGO plunged into a long soap opera of mergers, spin offs and corporate takeovers, eventually leaving downtown to become the principal tenant at One Warren Place near 61st Street and Yale Avenue.
The company moved to Houston in 2004, ending a long battle to keep the headquarters here. But that doesn’t change that fact that nearly 50 years ago, Tulsa went head-to-head with the Big Apple and won.
