Michael Overall: When COVID hits home, complacency has to end

The famous Belgian detective Hercule Poirot was examining a corpse in compartment No. 2, where the victim had been stabbed and slashed a dozen times while lying peacefully in bed, apparently immobilized by a paralyzing drug.
“Murder on the Orient Express” had turned out to be a more gruesome bedtime story than I remembered. But my 11-year-old enthusiastically urged me to turn the page and keep reading, never mind the clock saying he should have been asleep half an hour ago.
My phone interrupted Poirot’s examination of the body. And I suddenly knew how Mr. Ratchett must have suffered that fateful night aboard the train. To hear your own mother’s voice crying out in anguish, especially when it comes so unexpectedly in the dark of night, feels like getting stabbed a dozen times in the heart while you are helplessly frozen, unable to do anything to help.
“She’s code blue,” my mother blurted out. “She’s going to die.”
StatisticsMy Aunt Sandy — you might remember her as Sandra Majors, Ph.D., who taught for many years at Jenks East Elementary — tested positive for COVID-19 in mid-August.
It seemed mildly alarming, considering my aunt was 74 years old, putting her in an age bracket that has been disproportionately affected by the pandemic. But even at her age, more than 94% of patients survive, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control. And Sandy had otherwise been healthy and vibrantly active, still teaching college courses online and making plans to move to Houston to live closer to her grandchildren.
My family comforted itself with both prayer and science, because the data told us that the odds were very much in her favor. Even after being hospitalized, four out of five patients her age fully recover, according to the CDC.
Statistics, however, don’t have a face. They don’t know anybody’s name.
The Tulsa World, in a routine daily update, reported that eight more people in Oklahoma had died of COVID on Aug. 28. One of them I had loved very much.
Protocols
My wife woke up one morning with a sore throat and, as the day wore on, grew increasingly fatigued. It was probably allergies, we said. Probably just didn’t sleep well.
She went to a doctor mainly as a precaution and was shocked when the COVID test result came back positive.
Could she have gotten it at Sandy’s funeral? We had worn masks and kept to ourselves on the back pew. State health officials, who talked to my wife for contact tracing, couldn’t determine where she had caught the virus.
My wife and my aunt had both been extremely cautious. They wore masks in public. They practiced social distancing. They washed their hands as often as possible.
Myself, I will admit to being more relaxed about it. I’m not an “anti-masker,” by any means. I just haven’t been as strict about the protocols. If anybody in my family was going to get sick, it should have been me.
The virus doesn’t care. My wife got it. I didn’t.
Inconveniences
COVID’s most common side-effect is a persistent and deeply annoying pain in the neck, which of course inflicts all of us, not just those who actually catch the disease. We need to wear masks. We have to stay away from our friends. And a lot of us have to work from home, which sounds OK until you realize that you aren’t just working from home. You’re also living at work.
The inconveniences get worse after someone in the house tests positive. The whole family has to “self isolate” for 10 days. Or maybe 12. Or 14. Everyone seems to tell you something different. And during that period, you have to pull your kids out of school and go into “remote learning,” which is a euphemism for involuntary homeschooling. It becomes a full-time job for parents who also have to keep doing their real full-time jobs.
What you don’t have to do, however, is take care of the sick person. You can’t even be around her.
My wife basically locked herself in a bedroom for a week and suffered alone. The rest of us, taking a health official’s advice, wore masks around the house, unsure if one of us might already have the virus too, and might give it to the others.
If you don’t like wearing a mask to go to the grocery store, wait until you have to wear one to go to the refrigerator.
Politics
Nearly two weeks after the first symptoms, my wife seems to be recovering now, and doctors tell us she is no longer contagious, although she still complains of chest pains. And she feels exhausted after walking from one side of the house to the other.
The rest of us still need to wait a few more days in self-isolation until we can be absolutely sure that we don’t have it and just aren’t showing symptoms yet. But we feel fine.
Except for one lingering sore spot. The experience shattered our comfortable, detached view of the pandemic. It’s no longer just about the economy or politics or keeping schools open or “getting back to normal.”
It’s life and death.
Featured video
Michael Overall
918-581-8383
michael.overall@tulsaworld.com
Twitter: @MichaelOverall2
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.