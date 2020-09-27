Michael Overall: When COVID hits home, complacency has to end

The virus doesn’t care. My wife got it. I didn’t.

Inconveniences

COVID’s most common side-effect is a persistent and deeply annoying pain in the neck, which of course inflicts all of us, not just those who actually catch the disease. We need to wear masks. We have to stay away from our friends. And a lot of us have to work from home, which sounds OK until you realize that you aren’t just working from home. You’re also living at work.

The inconveniences get worse after someone in the house tests positive. The whole family has to “self isolate” for 10 days. Or maybe 12. Or 14. Everyone seems to tell you something different. And during that period, you have to pull your kids out of school and go into “remote learning,” which is a euphemism for involuntary homeschooling. It becomes a full-time job for parents who also have to keep doing their real full-time jobs.

What you don’t have to do, however, is take care of the sick person. You can’t even be around her.

My wife basically locked herself in a bedroom for a week and suffered alone. The rest of us, taking a health official’s advice, wore masks around the house, unsure if one of us might already have the virus too, and might give it to the others.