Michael Overall: When Bruce Goff designed a house for Adah Robinson, they made Tulsa history

Driving around aimlessly to find a new place to live, Thomas Thixton spotted a small Art Deco house overlooking Tracy Park east of downtown Tulsa. He recognized it immediately.

Thixton had studied architecture under Bruce Goff at the University of Oklahoma. And this little house, many years earlier, had been an early milestone in Goff’s legendary career.

There was no for-sale sign that day in 1974. But Thixton sent his secretary to knock on the door anyway and ask the owners if they would consider an offer.

He moved in four days later.

Barely 1,400 square feet, it wasn’t Goff’s biggest house or the most innovative. It wasn’t even Goff’s first house, even though he was barely out of high school when he designed it. But it played a role in catapulting him to worldwide fame.

He designed it for Adah Robinson, who had been Goff’s art teacher at Central High School before he graduated in 1922. At first, Robinson just wanted a sort of “day villa” with a small studio where she could display her art, according to the archives of the Tulsa World.

But as the design took shape and Robinson grew more and more impressed with it, she decided to live there, which meant adding a small two-burner kitchen to the back of the house.

She slept upstairs where a balcony overlooks a double-height studio, which features a sunken fireplace surrounded by a built-in bench, forming a half circle on one side of the room.

It’s said that Robinson hosted intellectual “salons” where local artists gathered around the fire to discuss culture and politics. And to gossip. An invitation to “Adah’s house” meant you were “in.”

Goff historians date the design to 1923, although some local sources suggest the house wasn’t finished until as late as 1927, which overlaps with Robinson’s work on the building committee for Boston Avenue United Methodist Church.

Robinson herself submitted conceptual designs for the new church before the committee hired a professional architect in June 1926.

She recommended Goff.

The church, finished in 1929, became one of Tulsa’ most iconic landmarks, an Art Deco masterpiece with a 250-foot tower and elaborate sculptures that depict figures from Methodist history.

Goff, just 25 years old at the time, won international acclaim for the design. Western Architect magazine even described it as “the voice of the Twentieth Century.” And Goff went on to become one of the most famous architects of his generation, mentioned in the same breath as Mies van der Rohe and Frank Lloyd Wright.

Robinson, however, always insisted that she deserved credit for the church’s design. And some people say she temporarily left Tulsa in 1945 because she grew frustrated by the lack of recognition.

A similar controversy lingers over the house. Did Goff merely turn Robinson’s vision into construction drawings? Or did he take her ideas as a starting point and create his own work?

Joseph Koberling, another well-known Tulsa architect, also contributed to the home’s design, according to some local sources.

Thixton, after living there 48 years, knows the house better than anybody. What does he think?

“It’s 100% Bruce Goff,” he says. “No doubt. The guy oozed talent, and you can see how well thought-out this house is. It has Goff all over it.”

The Adah Robinson House, 1119 S. Owasso Ave., will go up for sale soon while Thixton, now 90 years old, moves into assisted living. And the Tulsa Foundation for Architecture will offer tours Saturday from noon to 4 p.m., offering a very rare chance to see inside this piece of local history.

Tickets will sell for $15 in advance at tulsaarchitecture.org.

Featured video: Reintroducing Tulsa to a ‘forgotten’ Frank Lloyd Wright masterpiece

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.