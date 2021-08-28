Michael Overall: What's the connection between QuikTrip and this mid-century south Tulsa landmark?

Some friends owned a vacant lot near 41st Street and Yale Avenue, where they wanted to open a savings and loan next door to what was then a brand-new shopping center called Southland. But when they told Burt Holmes about their plans, he had a different idea.

“Why don't you sell me that lot?” Holmes suggested. “Let me build the building and you be the ground-floor tenant.”

He had co-founded QuikTrip about eight years before. But Holmes remained a mostly silent partner in the convenience stores while he concentrated on his insurance business and occasionally dabbled in other ventures.

“Some of my investments were more successful than others,” Holmes says with a wry smile.

QuikTrip, obviously, became the most successful. But the Southland Financial Center left its own mark on the city.

When it opened in 1966, a year after Southland Mall, the 11–story building became Tulsa’s first suburban high-rise office tower.

“It was a pretty big deal,” says Holmes, who no longer owns the building but remains justifiably proud of his role in developing it.