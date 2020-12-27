Michael Overall: What's being built in Tulsa in 2021 to shape the city's future

If it stays on schedule, the 11-story WPX Energy building will reach its full height by April and be finished toward the end of 2021. But it won’t actually be the WPX Energy building.

The company is moving to Oklahoma City after a merger with Devon Energy, leaving behind a 260,000-square-foot development on prime real estate in downtown Tulsa’s Arts District.

Filling the vacant space will be one of the city’s biggest challenges in the new year. And if Tulsa wants to avoid simply moving the vacancies from one place to another, it will mean creating a lot of new jobs.

Recent efforts to bolster the local job market “have been exceptional” and must continue in 2021, said Tom Hendrick, president and CEO of Tulsa-based Wallace Engineering, which is involved in the WPX building project.

“I hope we see more initiatives like Tulsa Remote this year,” Hendrick said, referring to a program funded by the George Kaiser Family Foundation to pay out-of-towners $10,000 to live and work in Tulsa for a year in hopes that they’ll stay. “Tulsa has so much to offer, and we must continue getting the word out about the opportunities we offer.”