Michael Overall: Whatever happened to plans for another runway at Tulsa International?

The Tulsa Airports Improvement Trust obtained federal grants in the 1980s to accumulate more than 400 acres of undeveloped land between Mingo Road and U.S. 169. And by 1989 the airport had detailed plans for a $120 million project that included redirecting Mingo Creek a thousand feet east of its natural course to keep the new runway from flooding.

Now Amazon is planning to build a 270,000-square-foot facility near Mingo Road and 36th Street North, where it would sit between the two major runways, if the new one ever gets built. But it almost certainly never will.

Federal regulations changed in the early 1990s to allow planes to take off and land closer together, which meant the existing runways will be able to handle all the air traffic Tulsa expects to get in the foreseeable future, says Andrew Pierini, director of air service development and marketing for the Tulsa Airports Improvement Trust.

“That third runway was part of the airport layout plan until 2017,” Pierini says, “when it was removed and the land currently identified as available for industrial development.”