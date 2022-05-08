Michael Overall: What will happen to the ‘hidden country estate’ in the middle of Tulsa?

Running a small-town machine shop in the wooded hills of southeast Ohio, Thomas Loffland and his brother were known for making fishing tools until they began to manufacture drilling equipment in 1906.

The company moved to Tulsa three years later to take advantage of the oil boom, according to newspaper archives. And Loffland Brothers Co. eventually became the largest drilling contractor in the world, operating rigs not just across Oklahoma but in the Gulf of Mexico, Canada, Venezuela, the Middle East and the North Sea.

In 1925, after his older brother, Jack, had moved to Texas, 43-year-old Loffland built a “country house” near the southeast corner of 31st Street and Peoria Avenue, which was still a dirt road on the outskirts of town.

To draw up plans for the 9,200-square-foot mansion, he hired local architects Lawrence Blue and Fred Knoblock, who are best remembered in Tulsa for creating downtown’s landmark Blue Dome — a grandiose classical design, even if it was originally just a gas station.

For Loffland, they turned to the English Tudor style with gable roofs, stone accents and asymmetrical elevations. While the exterior might have seemed relatively modest, the interior offered plenty of extravagance with a circular staircase, three-story atrium and leaded-glass skylight.

Ordinarily, such a grand house would become a well-recognized landmark. But Loffland hid it behind seven acres of dense trees that allowed only brief glimpses of the house through foliage-covered branches. Maybe it reminded him of the Ohio Hill Country where he grew up. But the trees became the estate’s defining characteristic, creating a “secluded estate” on one of the busiest intersections in midtown Tulsa.

Bob Patterson, a basketball legend who played for the University of Tulsa and the Boston Celtics, bought the property after Loffland died in 1968. And he lived there for 50 years, according to the archives of the Tulsa World.

After his death, Patterson’s heirs proposed turning the site into a massive mixed-used development called Brookside 31, with shops, restaurants and apartments overlooking a public plaza at the corner of 31st and Peoria.

The new buildings would have stood just one- or two-stories tall around the plaza itself. But toward the middle of the property, the buildings would have grown as high as eight floors, according to architectural renderings that appeared in the summer of 2020.

Nearby residents raised several concerns. Some worried about the environmental impact of destroying green space while others didn’t want to increase traffic at an already busy intersection. Mainly, they didn’t want the sheer size of the development to overwhelm the historic character of Brookside.

The developers withdrew the proposal in September 2020, saying they wanted to “re-evaluate and take more time to establish better communication” with the community.

Now the house is for sale.

With a $15 million price tag, the listing includes a 3-D virtual tour and 28-page brochure, describing the property as “a hidden country estate.” But the sales pitch seems to emphasize the beauty of the architecture and the privacy of the wooded lot, not the potential for redevelopment.

Featured video:

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.