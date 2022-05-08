Michael Overall: What will happen to the ‘hidden country estate’ in the middle of Tulsa?

Running a small-town machine shop in the wooded hills of southeast Ohio, Thomas Loffland and his brother were known for making fishing tools until they began to manufacture drilling equipment in 1906.
The company moved to Tulsa three years later to take advantage of the oil boom, according to newspaper archives. And Loffland Brothers Co. eventually became the largest drilling contractor in the world, operating rigs not just across Oklahoma but in the Gulf of Mexico, Canada, Venezuela, the Middle East and the North Sea.
In 1925, after his older brother, Jack, had moved to Texas, 43-year-old Loffland built a “country house” near the southeast corner of 31st Street and Peoria Avenue, which was still a dirt road on the outskirts of town.
To draw up plans for the 9,200-square-foot mansion, he hired local architects Lawrence Blue and Fred Knoblock, who are best remembered in Tulsa for creating downtown’s landmark Blue Dome — a grandiose classical design, even if it was originally just a gas station.
People are also reading…
For Loffland, they turned to the English Tudor style with gable roofs, stone accents and asymmetrical elevations. While the exterior might have seemed relatively modest, the interior offered plenty of extravagance with a circular staircase, three-story atrium and leaded-glass skylight.
Ordinarily, such a grand house would become a well-recognized landmark. But Loffland hid it behind seven acres of dense trees that allowed only brief glimpses of the house through foliage-covered branches. Maybe it reminded him of the Ohio Hill Country where he grew up. But the trees became the estate’s defining characteristic, creating a “secluded estate” on one of the busiest intersections in midtown Tulsa.
Bob Patterson, a basketball legend who played for the University of Tulsa and the Boston Celtics, bought the property after Loffland died in 1968. And he lived there for 50 years, according to the archives of the Tulsa World.
After his death, Patterson’s heirs proposed turning the site into a massive mixed-used development called Brookside 31, with shops, restaurants and apartments overlooking a public plaza at the corner of 31st and Peoria.
The new buildings would have stood just one- or two-stories tall around the plaza itself. But toward the middle of the property, the buildings would have grown as high as eight floors, according to architectural renderings that appeared in the summer of 2020.
Nearby residents raised several concerns. Some worried about the environmental impact of destroying green space while others didn’t want to increase traffic at an already busy intersection. Mainly, they didn’t want the sheer size of the development to overwhelm the historic character of Brookside.
The developers withdrew the proposal in September 2020, saying they wanted to “re-evaluate and take more time to establish better communication” with the community.
Now the house is for sale.
With a $15 million price tag, the listing includes a 3-D virtual tour and 28-page brochure, describing the property as “a hidden country estate.” But the sales pitch seems to emphasize the beauty of the architecture and the privacy of the wooded lot, not the potential for redevelopment.
Featured video:
Expensive homes on the market in Tulsa
4 Bedroom Home in Tulsa - $799,000
ELEGANT DESIGN AND GORGEOUS VIEWS! Located in The Gates at Forest Park this home has it all: Executive Office with Built-Ins, Wetbar and Fireplace, Formal Dining & Living, Redesigned Kitchen with Wolf/Subzero appliances & Sullivans Cabinets, Master with His & Hers closets plus Saferoom, Surround Sound throughout, new Carpet, lovely Hardwoods, private POOL with Outdoor Kitchen/Living, plus expansion area for Cabana. 4 Car Garage with Work Spaces and Loft!
4 Bedroom Home in Tulsa - $550,000
Exquisite Custom Built Home in a private, gated subdivision in Bixby Schools. 4 Beds or 3 + Game Room, Office, Formal Dining, floored attic space, 2 dishwashers, Granite counters, pass-through fireplace from office to dining, oversized bedrooms all w/ walk-in closets, sprinkler system, fresh paint, hardwood floors & a stunning brick exterior complete this fabulous home. A must see!
5 Bedroom Home in Claremore - $549,000
Meticulously maintained custom built home on 5 ac in Verdigris School District. Master & additional bedroom down, hall bath and bedroom down is handicap accessible. Upstairs features 3 bedrooms, 1 full bath, 1 powder + huge flex room w/closet. Convection microwave. Storage galore! 3 car garage has an 8 person cellar in the floor and a half bath. Oversized driveway. 30x40 insulated shop with sodium vapor lights, gas heater and 220 hookup, plenty of electric outlets. New roof and gutters being installed.
4 Bedroom Home in Jenks - $599,000
The Hudson Plan. Featuring two bedrooms with private bath, and an office down, two beds and a game-room up. Kitchen with large island, food prep area, and walk-in pantry. Master closet has access to laundry room. Get this one in time to pick your finishes!
3 Bedroom Home in Tulsa - $649,000
Gourmet granite kitchen open to great room with fireplace. Second bedroom down or study. Extensive moldings. Amenities. Shutters. Two bedrooms each with private bath and game room up. Partial stacked stone exterior. 3 car garage. Pool. Freshly landscaped with exterior lighting.
5 Bedroom Home in Tulsa - $759,000
New Construction home located in beautiful, gated, Oakmont Estates! Boasting 5 bedrooms (or 4 with Flex room) and 3.5 bathrooms, this gorgeous home also offers a game room, private study, formal dining, family room, open kitchen and abundant storage. Bright and light throughout showcasing neutral tones and warm comfort. 16 seer AC, 95% furnaces and Low E Argon windows. Completion estimate, late spring 2022, Still time to customize this amazing home!
5 Bedroom Home in Jenks - $589,000
Photos are to show what this house could look like finished. Photos are not this exact house, no pool. THE RALEIGH PLAN!! New construction. Lots of space! 3 bedrooms down. 2 bedrooms and a game room up. Huge master bathroom and huge master closet with walk-through to laundry. Open concept floor plan with separate living and dining. Customize this plan by selecting your finishes!
4 Bedroom Home in Glenpool - $985,000
STUNNING, MODERN, GREEN RATED and IMMACULATELY kept Ranch Home in desirable Glenpool on *10 ACRES*, bring your horses and livestock, enjoy the beautiful Oklahoma sunset on your covered patio, lower automated blinds and relax by the interior fireplace, surround your fire-pit with friends, FLEX/OFFICE can be home theatre or additional bedroom, 3 car garage plus a 40x40x14 SHOP with (3) overhead doors/horse lean to. Minutes from shopping and healthcare, wonderful schools, come make your lasting memories!
3 Bedroom Home in Bixby - $549,900
Brand New Construction in highly desirable Bixby Northeast school district. This Capital floor plan boasts 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, home office, and flex room- all on 1 level! This house is currently under construction, so call today to pick your finishes and make this house a home. Photos from previously built Capital floor plan.
3 Bedroom Home in Sapulpa - $785,000
The home sits on the historic Moccasin Bluff. A hidden gem! The view to the valley below is breath taking. A must see! The interior entrance has alder wood flooring that runs into the living area. Surround sound in family room and patio. Items staying are the refrigerator/freezer, 82" TV, & Kurtz plantation shutters and shades. It has 2" x 6" walls, foam and batt insulation. 2 - 50-gal hot water tanks. Oversized 3 car garage with work area.