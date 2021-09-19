Michael Overall: What was the biggest day in Tulsa history?

It was Nov. 22, 1905. The most important date in the history of Tulsa.

The Glenn Pool gusher set off an economic boom that drew tens of thousands of people into the state, spawned several major petroleum companies and, within a few short years, transformed the city into the “Oil Capital of the World.”

If there was ever a day for Tulsa to celebrate, that was it. But aside from the centennial in 2005, it has largely gone unnoticed.

Tulsa did, however, once mark its birthday on Aug. 12.

Jim Inhofe, while serving as mayor in 1982, organized a centennial celebration of the city’s founding, which started when J.M. Hall pitched a tent next to the Frisco railroad and opened a general store near what is now First and Main streets.

That would have been sometime in August 1882, but nobody knows the exact date. Inhofe just figured the 12th was as good a day as any for a party.

There was some discussion of making it an annual event, but Founders Day — or whatever it would have been called — never caught on.