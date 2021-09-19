Michael Overall: What was the biggest day in Tulsa history?

On July 3, 1901, two men walked together toward a small outcrop of limestone on a dusty farm in Indian Territory.
One of them was a restless soul named Robert Galbreath, who was 38 years old and had changed careers at least a dozen times, having been a postmaster, a real estate speculator and a newspaper editor, among several other things. Now he was wildcatting.
The other man was married to Ida Glenn, a Muscogee Nation woman who lived on a 160-acre allotment about 12 miles south of Tulsa.
Galbreath used a hammer to break off a chunk of rock and found a thick green spot of oil. The next day, he celebrated the Fourth of July with the Glenn family and left with a handshake agreement to drill an exploratory well on the farm.
The work, however, didn’t actually start until October 1905. And by mid-November, Galbreath was running out of money and seriously thinking about giving up on the site, according to the archives of the Tulsa World.
Then, about 5 o’clock on a clear, chilly morning, the ground trembled beneath Galbreath’s feet.
“All hell broke loose,” he said, describing the event decades later. Crude oil “flowed mightily over the derrick top, over the crown block, high into the air above — and with a mighty, angry roar.”
It was Nov. 22, 1905. The most important date in the history of Tulsa.
The Glenn Pool gusher set off an economic boom that drew tens of thousands of people into the state, spawned several major petroleum companies and, within a few short years, transformed the city into the “Oil Capital of the World.”
If there was ever a day for Tulsa to celebrate, that was it. But aside from the centennial in 2005, it has largely gone unnoticed.
Tulsa did, however, once mark its birthday on Aug. 12.
Jim Inhofe, while serving as mayor in 1982, organized a centennial celebration of the city’s founding, which started when J.M. Hall pitched a tent next to the Frisco railroad and opened a general store near what is now First and Main streets.
That would have been sometime in August 1882, but nobody knows the exact date. Inhofe just figured the 12th was as good a day as any for a party.
There was some discussion of making it an annual event, but Founders Day — or whatever it would have been called — never caught on.
Perhaps Tulsa’s biggest celebration came in 1998 with three days of festivities culminating in a massive fireworks and laser show from the top of several downtown skyscrapers. The occasion marked the 100th anniversary of the articles of incorporation, which were signed on Jan. 18, 1898, and delivered by horse and buggy to a federal courthouse in Muskogee.
Now we have 918 Day. Mayor G.T. Bynum created the local celebration in 2018 and the fourth-annual festivities included a citywide scavenger hunt on Saturday.
The date has no apparent significance aside from matching Tulsa’s area code, a number that dates back to 1953, when northeastern Oklahoma gained independence from the 405 region.
As arbitrary as it seems, Tulsa deserves a day to celebrate itself. And Sept. 18 is better than nothing.